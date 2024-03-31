Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Trump camp slams Prez for declaring Mar 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said on social media that the Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter and called the decision outrageous and abhorrent

Joe Biden, Biden

But Biden's political stances on gay marriage and support for women having the right to abortion have put him at odds with many conservative Christians | File image | (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden is facing criticism from Donald Trump's campaign and religious conservatives for proclaiming March 31 which corresponds with Easter Sunday this year as Transgender Day of Visibility.
The Democratic president issued the proclamation on Friday, calling on all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
But in 2024, the March 31 designation overlaps with Easter, one of Christianity's holiest celebrations. Trump's campaign accused Biden, a Roman Catholic, of being insensitive to religion, and fellow Republicans piled on.
"We call on Joe Biden's failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only the resurrection of Jesus Christ," said Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign's press secretary. She assailed what she called the Biden administration's "years-long assault on the Christian faith.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said on social media that the Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter and called the decision outrageous and abhorrent.
Biden devoutly attends Mass and considers his Catholic upbringing to be a core part of his morality and identity. In 2021, he met with Pope Francis at the Vatican and afterward told reporters that the pontiff said he was a good Catholic who should keep receiving Communion.
But Biden's political stances on gay marriage and support for women having the right to abortion have put him at odds with many conservative Christians.

Also Read

Banks to remain open on March 31 despite Easter Sunday: Here's why

Pope skips Good Friday event to preserve health ahead of Easter: Vatican

Trump's sons Don Jr, Eric set to testify at fraud trial threatening empire

Ex-Trump CFO faces possible perjury charge over civil fraud trial testimony

Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

UN raises alarm over rising malnutrition among women, kids in Afghanistan

US approves bombs, warplanes sales to Israel amid escalating tensions

Moscow Crocus City Hall attack: Death toll climbs to 134, 551 injured

Around 9,000 Gaza patients in need of urgent evacuation abroad: WHO chief

Harvard says it's removed human skin from binding of 19th century book

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden Donald Trump US Republicans Transgender

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon