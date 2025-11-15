Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump drops tariffs on beef, coffee, tropical fruit to ease price pressure

Trump drops tariffs on beef, coffee, tropical fruit to ease price pressure

The move comes after voters in off-year elections earlier this month cited economic concerns as their top issue

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to get rid of tariffs on a broad swath of commodities, including beef, coffee and tropical fruits.

It's part of a response to pressure from consumers who complain prices are too high.

The move comes after voters in off-year elections earlier this month cited economic concerns as their top issue, resulting in big wins for Democrats in races in Virginia and New Jersey.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The Yantian International Container Terminal in Shenzhen, China

China's economy slows as factory output, retail sales hit yearly lows

Rachel Reeves

UK's Reeves abandons plans to raise income tax rates, roiling markets

Google, Alphabet

Google offers ad tech changes to settle €3 bn EU antitrust order

US Citizenship and Immigration Services

Court blocks new US curbs on immigrants seeking commercial driving licences

oug McMillon, president and chief executive officer at Walmart Inc

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon to retire, insider John Furner named top boss

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs trump tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon