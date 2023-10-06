Trump endorses Jim Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

Former President Donald Trump is officially backing Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the pugnacious House Judiciary Committee chairman and longtime Trump defender, to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C., representing Ohio's 4th Congressional District, Trump wrote on his Truth Social site shortly after midnight. He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!



The announcement came hours after Texas Rep. Troy Nehls said Thursday night that Trump had decided to back Jordan's bid.