close
Sensex (0.30%)
65831.39 + 199.82
Nifty (0.32%)
19608.25 + 62.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5921.95 + 29.50
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
40180.10 + 134.10
Nifty Bank (0.17%)
44289.30 + 75.95
Heatmap

Typhoon Koinu heads toward southern China, Hong Kong; 1 dead in Taiwan

Typhoon Koinu was weakening as it headed west across the South China Sea toward China's Guangdong province, the China Meteorological Administration said

Typhoon

Representative Image

AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A typhoon headed toward southern China and Hong Kong on Friday after bringing record-breaking winds and leaving one dead in Taiwan.
Typhoon Koinu was weakening as it headed west across the South China Sea toward China's Guangdong province, the China Meteorological Administration said. It was forecast to turn to the southwest in waters off the coast by Sunday.
The storm was about 370 kilometres (230 miles) from Hong Kong on Friday morning and moving at about 10 kilometres (6 miles) per hour, the city government's Hong Kong Observatory said. Hong Kong was hit by heavy rains about one month ago that killed at least two people and caused widespread flooding.
Ferry service was suspended in parts of Guangdong province, and the city of Guangzhou cancelled some flights and trains.
One person was killed by flying glass in the Taiwanese city of Taichung on Thursday and more than 300 others were injured around the island, Taiwan's fire department said. Pounding rain and wind gusts downed trees and damaged buildings.
Koinu, which means puppy in Japanese, brought the fastest wind ever recorded in Taiwan as it approached on Wednesday night.

Also Read

Taiwan suspends work, transport, classes as island braces Typhoon Haikui

Hong Kong grind to near standstill as Super Typhoon Saola edges closer

Typhoon Saola to bring heavy rain to southern Taiwan on way to China

Trains suspended, people warned as Typhoon Saola churns toward south China

Schools, stock market closed as Hong Kong braces for Typhoon Talim

Trump 'temporarily' drops lawsuit against ex-lawyer-turned-witness Cohen

Who is Anthony Pratt, billionaire Trump shared nuclear secrets with?

Unjust, unfair: Taliban on Pakistan's decision to expel Afghan refugees

Syria casualty tolls in Homs drone strikes rises to 80 killed, 240 wounded

Pakistan bans export of 212 items to Afghanistan after imposing import fees

A weather monitoring station on outlying Orchid Island measured a gust of 342.7 kph (212.9 mph) at 9:53 p.m., as well as sustained winds that reached 198.7 kph (123.5 kph) at 9:40 p.m. The device measuring the wind speeds broke shortly afterward, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China Hong Kong Taiwan Typhoon

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon