Trump pleads not guilty and waives arraignment in Georgia election case

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty and waived arraignment in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

That means he won't have to show up for an arraignment hearing that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had set for next week.

Trump and 18 others were charged earlier this month in a 41-count indictment that outlines an alleged scheme to subvert the will of Georgia voters who had chosen Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent in the presidential election.

Several other people charged in the indictment had already waived arraignment in filings with the court, saving them a trip to the courthouse in downtown Atlanta. Trump previously travelled to Georgia on August 24 to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail, where he became the first former president to have a mug shot taken.

Also Read The Trump saga: Indictment, RICO law & future of presidential campaign Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections? Trump could soon be indicted in Georgia over election manipulation case Donald Trump's valet set for arraignment in classified documents case Trump to surrender at Georgia jail on charges to overturn 2020 election Taliban say they have signed mining contracts worth $6.5 bn in Afghanistan Pakistan court grants permission to Imran Khan to speak to his sons US jobless claims applications inch back down as firms hold on to employees At least 73 people killed in fire in multi-storey building in Johannesburg Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan join India to reject China's new map