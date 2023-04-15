close

UAE expresses concern over developments in Sudan, calls for calm, restraint

The UAE has called upon all concerned parties in Sudan to exercise restraint, and to de-escalate and work towards ending this crisis through dialogue

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
The UAE has called upon all concerned parties in Sudan to exercise restraint, and to de-escalate and work towards ending this crisis through dialogue.

The UAE Embassy in Khartoum is following with great concern the developments in Sudan and has reaffirmed the UAE's position on the importance of de-escalation, and working towards finding a peaceful solution to the crisis between the concerned parties.

Furthermore, the embassy stresses the importance of efforts aimed at supporting the political process and achieving national consensus towards the formation of a government.

Topics : UAE | Sudan

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

