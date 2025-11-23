Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ukraine holds talks with Western allies on peace plan proposed by US

Ukraine holds talks with Western allies on peace plan proposed by US

The next meeting is with the US delegation. We are in a very constructive mood, Yermak said. We continue working together to achieve a lasting and just peace for Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks

President of Russia Vladimir Putin; US President Donald Trump; President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

AP Geneva
Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Talks between Ukraine and its Western allies on a US-proposed peace plan to end Russia's invasion are underway in Geneva, Ukrainian officials said Sunday.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, presidential chief of staff Andrii Yermak, wrote on social media that they held their first meeting with the national security advisers from the UK, France and Germany.

The next meeting is with the US delegation. We are in a very constructive mood, Yermak said. We continue working together to achieve a lasting and just peace for Ukraine.

The 28-point blueprint drawn up by the US to end the nearly four-year war has sparked alarm in Kyiv and European capitals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country could face a stark choice between standing up for its sovereign rights and preserving the American support it needs.

 

