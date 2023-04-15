UN voices concern over possible escalation of tensions in Sudan's capital

The UN has voiced concern over a possible escalation of tensions in Sudan.
"What we're seeing now is very concerning -- these reports of a continued build-up and mobilisation of various security forces. We're seeing that in Khartoum. We're seeing that in other cities in Sudan," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Friday.
A calm situation and sustained commitment to democratic transition are essential as negotiations proceed, he told a daily press briefing as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
"We, along with the African Union, with IGAD (the Intergovernmental Authority for Development) and the Trilateral Mechanism, are engaging all stakeholders to calm these tensions and secure a political agreement as soon as possible to see a return to a civilian-led transition," he added.
