Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Unilever proposes Peter ter Kulve as CEO of listed ice cream unit

Unilever proposes Peter ter Kulve as CEO of listed ice cream unit

TMICC is home to six of the world's top 10 ice cream brands, including Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and Wall's, and generated turnover of 8.3 billion euros ($9.59 billion) in 2024

unilever

"Approval of the full board of The Magnum Ice Cream Company by the Unilever board is anticipated in July 2025," a Unilever spokesperson said in an emailed statement

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unilever said on Tuesday that it has proposed its soon-to-be listed ice cream business will be led by Peter ter Kulve, whom the Ben & Jerry's board has accused in lawsuits of "eye-popping" ignorance and muzzling its social purpose policies. 
"Approval of the full board of The Magnum Ice Cream Company by the Unilever board is anticipated in July 2025," a Unilever spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Ter Kulve, who is currently the ice cream business' president, would become CEO of the Magnum Ice Cream Company (TMICC) that will list in Amsterdam by the end of the year. 
TMICC is home to six of the world's top 10 ice cream brands, including Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and Wall's, and generated turnover of 8.3 billion euros ($9.59 billion) in 2024. 
 
The news deals a blow to the independent board of Ben & Jerry's, which has in recent years been publicly at odds with ter Kulve and its parent company. 
A representative for the board did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Ben & Jerry's did not immediately respond for comment.

More From This Section

Bain Capital

Surgery Partners declines Bain Capital bid, stays publicly listed company

Google app

'Very critical': Google India head on tackling misinformation in AI era

VInfast

VinFast partners with Global Assure to build EV service network in India

Strait of Hormuz

Explained: How a tanker crash near Strait of Hormuz impacts oil and India

Tiktok

TikTok ban on hold? Trump hints at more time for ByteDance to sell app

Topics : Unilever CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon