Business Standard
Home / World News / US considers ban on China's TP-Link over security concerns: Report

US considers ban on China's TP-Link over security concerns: Report

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency said TP-Link routers had a vulnerability that could be exploited to execute remote code

US China flag, US-China flag

The US Department of Justice and the US Department of Commerce declined to comment. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US authorities are considering a ban on China's TP-Link Technology Co over national security concerns after its internet routers were linked to cyber attacks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. 
In August, two US lawmakers urged the Biden administration to probe the Chinese router-manufacturer and its affiliates over fears their Wi-Fi routers could be used in cyber attacks against the US, according to a letter seen by Reuters. 
The Commerce, Defense and Justice departments have opened separate probes into the company, with authorities targeting a ban on the sale of TP-Link routers in the US as early as next year, the report said. 
 
An office of the Commerce Department has even subpoenaed the company while the Defense Department launched its investigation into Chinese-manufactured routers earlier this year, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. 
Shares of Netgear, a San Jose-based home networking company and a TP-Link rival, jumped more than 12% on Wednesday following the report. 
Last year, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency said TP-Link routers had a vulnerability that could be exploited to execute remote code. 

More From This Section

apple, apple logo

Apple hits out at Meta platforms' numerous interoperability requests

North Korea, Russia, North korea flag, Russia flag

North Korea can produce ballistic missiles for Russia to use in Ukraine war

With Karnataka-based contract manufacturer Aequs Group now part of the Apple Inc supply chain, the American tech giant's Indian footprint is growing rapidly. According to data intelligence firm The Trade Vision (TTV), India has already emerged as the

Apple scraps effort to offer iPhone via monthly subscription model

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Asian stocks dive after Fed flags slower rate cuts, BOJ decision awaited

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump attempts to kill bipartisan budget deal with Musk's help

The US Department of Justice and the US Department of Commerce declined to comment. TP-Link and the Department of Defence did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 
The move comes amid mounting concerns in Washington that Beijing could exploit Chinese-origin routers and other equipment in cyber attacks on American governments and businesses. 
The US, its allies and Microsoft last year disclosed a Chinese government-linked hacking campaign dubbed Volt Typhoon. By taking control of privately owned routers, the attackers sought to hide subsequent attacks on American critical infrastructure.

Also Read

US flag, USA

US effort to curb China, Russia's access to advanced chips 'inadequate'

Amazon

Amazon workers to strike at multiple US warehouses during holiday season

US flag, US, united states

US govt to extend airbag probe, delays recall for 50 million vehicles

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump, Elon Musk threaten govt shutdown; here's what that costs

US flag, US, united states

Basic human rights must be respected: US State Department on Bangladesh

Topics : Joe Biden United States Cyber Attack China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today IGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon