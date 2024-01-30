Sensex (    %)
                        
US consumer confidence rises to hit two-year high mark in January

The Conference Board said on Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 114.8 this month, the highest reading since December 2021

Photo: Reuters

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to 115.0 from the previously reported 110.7 (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

US consumer confidence increased to a two-year high in January amid slowing inflation and expectations that the Federal Reserve would start cutting interest rates soon.
 
The Conference Board said on Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 114.8 this month, the highest reading since December 2021, from a downwardly revised 108.0 in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to 115.0 from the previously reported 110.7.
 
"January's increase in consumer confidence likely reflected slower inflation, anticipation of lower interest rates ahead, and generally favorable employment conditions as companies continue to hoard labor,'' said Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board in Washington. "The gain was seen across all age groups, but largest for consumers 55 and over." , she added.

US consumer confidence US consumer sentiment US economy Global economy

Jan 30 2024

