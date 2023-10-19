close
US eases oil, gas, sanctions on Venezuela after electoral roadmap signed

The ban on trading in the primary Venezuelan bond market remains in place, Treasury says

An oil tanker is seen at Jose refinery cargo terminal in Venezuela. Photo: Reuters

An oil tanker is seen at Jose refinery cargo terminal in Venezuela. Photo: Reuters

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 8:37 AM IST
In response to Venezuela's government and a faction of its opposition formally agreeing to work together to reach a series of basic conditions for the next presidential election, the US agreed Wednesday to temporarily suspend some sanctions on the country's oil, gas and gold sectors.
Tuesday's agreement between President Nicols Maduro's administration and the Unitary Platform came just days before the opposition holds a primary to pick its candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
The US Treasury issued a six-month general license that would temporarily authorise transactions involving Venezuela's oil and gas sector, another that authorizes dealings with Minerven the state-owned gold mining company and it removed the secondary trading ban on certain Venezuelan sovereign bonds.
The ban on trading in the primary Venezuelan bond market remains in place, Treasury says.
Brian E. Nelson, Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the US welcomes the signing of the electoral roadmap agreement but Treasury is prepared to amend or revoke authorizations at any time, should representatives of Maduro fail to follow through on their commitments.
All other restrictions imposed by the United States on Venezuela remain in place, and we will continue to hold bad actors accountable. We stand with the Venezuelan people and support Venezuelan democracy, he said.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US and the international community will closely follow implementation of the electoral roadmap, and the US government will take action if commitments under the electoral roadmap and with respect to political prisoners are not met.

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 8:36 AM IST

