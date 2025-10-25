Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 07:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US govt shutdown means no inflation data next month for 1st time in decades

US govt shutdown means no inflation data next month for 1st time in decades

Some of the inflation data is collected electronically, but most is gathered in person by government employees who visit stores across the country

US inflation

The announcement follows Friday's release of September inflation data, which showed prices ticked higher but remained lower than many economists had expected | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government shutdown likely means there won't be an inflation report next month for the first time in more than seven decades, the White House said Friday, leaving Wall Street and the Federal Reserve without crucial information about consumer prices.

Because surveyors cannot deploy to the field, the White House has learned there will likely NOT be an inflation release next month for the first time in history, the Trump administration said in an email.

Some of the inflation data is collected electronically, but most is gathered in person by government employees who visit stores across the country. The Bureau of Labour Statistics, which prepares the inflation report, has already reduced the data collected each month because the Trump administration's hiring freeze left some cities without surveyors.

 

The announcement follows Friday's release of September inflation data, which showed prices ticked higher but remained lower than many economists had expected. That report, which was delayed by nine days from its originally-scheduled release, was based on data that was collected before the shutdown began October 1.

In past shutdowns the consumer price index the government's principal inflation measure was compiled based on partial data. But it may be too late to gather even that level of information, the Labor Department said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Afghanistan, Pakistan head to Turkey for second round of crisis talks

warner bros, paramount warner deal

Warner Bros heads for sale as Hollywood fears end of iconic studio

Pete Hegseth

US deploys aircraft carrier to Latin America, escalating military tensions

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump plan seeks to open nearly all US coasts to offshore drilling

Maria Corina Machado

President Trump is Venezuela's main ally right now: Nobel laureate Machado

Topics : US govt shutdown US government shutdown Donald Trump administration US Inflation US economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon