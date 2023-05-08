US NSA meets Doval in Saudi Arabia, next meeting in Australia this month

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit K Doval in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the White House said, adding that the two leaders are scheduled to meet again in Australia later this month on the sidelines of the Quad Summit.

This is the first meeting between Doval and Sullivan after they launched the ambitious India US ICET (Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology) dialogue here in January. Sullivan is currently travelling to Saudi Arabia.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval on May 7 in Saudi Arabia to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world," the White House said Sunday in a readout of the meeting.

"Sullivan also held bilateral meetings with the Crown Prince, Sheikh Tahnoon, and Mr. Doval to discuss bilateral and regional matters. He looks forward to further consulting with Mr. Doval on the margins of the Quad Summit later this month in Australia," the White House said.

With Crown Prince Mohammed, he reviewed significant progress in talks to further consolidate the now 15-month long truce in Yemen and welcomed ongoing UN-led efforts to bring the war to a close, as well as covering a range of other issues.

"Mr. Sullivan thanked the Crown Prince for the support Saudi Arabia has provided to US citizens during the evacuation from Sudan. The four delegates agreed to maintain regular consultations and follow up on the matters discussed throughout the day," the White House said.

Also Read Terrorist networks in Afghanistan a matter of concern: NSA Ajit Doval US prez Joe Biden dispatching top aide to meet with Saudi crown prince White House national security adviser meets Saudi prince amid tensions Saudi Arabia, Australia ask citizens in Pakistan to limit movement Saudi, Iranian FMs meet in China, signaling warming of ties after 7 years Singapore may vote on soaring rent as locals feel real estate price pinch LIVE: Death count from boat tragedy in Kerala's Malappuram jumps to 22 Fire in south Peru gold mine kills at least 27 in night shift: Officials Credit crunch, El Nino & DC deadlock to challenge Powell's recession bet SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border, leaves 7 dead