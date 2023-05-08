close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US NSA meets Doval in Saudi Arabia, next meeting in Australia this month

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit K Doval in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the White House said

Press Trust of India Washington
New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a series of targeted killings in the Valley, at North Block in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 20

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 7:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit K Doval in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the White House said, adding that the two leaders are scheduled to meet again in Australia later this month on the sidelines of the Quad Summit.

This is the first meeting between Doval and Sullivan after they launched the ambitious India US ICET (Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology) dialogue here in January. Sullivan is currently travelling to Saudi Arabia.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval on May 7 in Saudi Arabia to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world," the White House said Sunday in a readout of the meeting.

"Sullivan also held bilateral meetings with the Crown Prince, Sheikh Tahnoon, and Mr. Doval to discuss bilateral and regional matters. He looks forward to further consulting with Mr. Doval on the margins of the Quad Summit later this month in Australia," the White House said.

With Crown Prince Mohammed, he reviewed significant progress in talks to further consolidate the now 15-month long truce in Yemen and welcomed ongoing UN-led efforts to bring the war to a close, as well as covering a range of other issues.

"Mr. Sullivan thanked the Crown Prince for the support Saudi Arabia has provided to US citizens during the evacuation from Sudan. The four delegates agreed to maintain regular consultations and follow up on the matters discussed throughout the day," the White House said.

Also Read

Terrorist networks in Afghanistan a matter of concern: NSA Ajit Doval

US prez Joe Biden dispatching top aide to meet with Saudi crown prince

White House national security adviser meets Saudi prince amid tensions

Saudi Arabia, Australia ask citizens in Pakistan to limit movement

Saudi, Iranian FMs meet in China, signaling warming of ties after 7 years

Singapore may vote on soaring rent as locals feel real estate price pinch

LIVE: Death count from boat tragedy in Kerala's Malappuram jumps to 22

Fire in south Peru gold mine kills at least 27 in night shift: Officials

Credit crunch, El Nino & DC deadlock to challenge Powell's recession bet

SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border, leaves 7 dead

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ajit Doval USA Saudi Arabia

First Published: May 08 2023 | 8:56 AM IST

Latest News

View More

K'taka polls: ECI issues advisory to parties to get clearance for print ads

Election Commission of India, eci, Election Commission
2 min read
Premium

Tata Starbucks adds bite-sized food, small portions beverages to its menu

Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks
3 min read

Top 5 headlines: India Inc's net profit in Q4, FAME funds allocation & more

mutual funds
3 min read

Terrorism which is without ammunition: Nadda on 'The Kerala Story'

Nadda
2 min read

Things are changing for better when it comes to J-K: EAM Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Very poor messaging: Buffett criticises US govt handling of banking crisis

Warren Buffett
2 min read

Top headlines: Warren Buffet faults US govt, Vedanta repays $800 mn & more

Warren Buffett
2 min read

China censors poverty videos in a bid to promote prosperous image

China Flag
3 min read

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

Obesity
7 min read

LIVE: Death count from boat tragedy in Kerala's Malappuram jumps to 22

Image
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon