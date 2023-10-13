close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

US: Officials briefly order evacuation of Middleton after gas line explodes

Officials said people within a 4-mile (6.4-km) radius of the explosion including the town of about 10,600 people were ordered to evacuate while authorities evaluated the situation

US flag, US, united states

Photo: pexels

AP Middleton (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 7:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Authorities briefly ordered evacuations for most of the town of Middleton, Idaho, after a gas line exploded at nearby rural intersection late Thursday morning.
Canyon County Sheriff's spokesperson Joe Decker said he did not yet know if any injuries were reported in connection with the explosion in southwestern Idaho. He said people within a 4-mile (6.4-km) radius of the explosion including the town of about 10,600 people were ordered to evacuate while authorities evaluated the situation.
The evacuation order was lifted a short time later after the sheriff's office confirmed the gas to the line had been shut off, and residents were directed to shelter in place instead.
Shortly after the explosion, people reported hearing rumbles around the area, Decker said.
Residents were alerted to the evacuation order by a reverse 911 call, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Suspect in custody after 4 people fatally shot at in Idaho: Report

US: Bus filled with teen campers crashes on winding highway, injuring 11

Van explodes in central Milan, injuring 1, sending dark smoke over city

Meghalaya CM holds meeting on evacuation of students from Manipur

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

NATO chief presses Turkey to advance Sweden's membership application

US to arrange charter flights to evacuate its citizens from Israel: WH

US defence secy to visit Israel to discuss military aid following attack

Iran Prez, Saudi Crown Prince hold 1st call since ties mended, discuss war

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Topics : United States Gas leakage Gas pipeline

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon