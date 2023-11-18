US Prez Biden signs stopgap spending bill, averts government shutdown

US President Joe Biden signed the stopgap spending bill into law, preventing a government shutdown and initiating a contentious funding battle in the coming year, CNN reported on Friday (local time).

The two-step plan, a victory for House Speaker Mike Johnson, received bipartisan support in both chambers. It establishes new shutdown deadlines in January and February.

The legislation extends funding until January 19 for priorities such as military construction, veterans' affairs, transportation, housing, and the Energy Department. The rest of the government, not covered by the initial step, will be funded until February 2, according to CNN.

Democrats, despite bipartisan backing, conceded aid for Ukraine and omitted additional military assistance, as well as military support for Israel.

Conservatives, who initially advocated for the two-step approach, opposed the plan because it lacked the deep spending cuts they had demanded. Instead, it maintains funding at current levels, securing Democratic support.

The House passed the measure with a vote of 336 to 95 on Tuesday, with more Democrats supporting it than Republicans. The Senate approved the bill 87 to 11 on Wednesday.

The bill, flown to San Francisco, California, on Thursday, awaited Biden's signature.

"Last night I signed a bill preventing a government shutdown. It's an important step but we have more to do. I urge Congress to address our national security and domestic needs," Biden post on X.

Johnson's strategy enables Congress to avoid passing a major spending bill before the winter holidays. However, the lack of support from some members of his party poses a leadership test for the recently elected speaker.

Rep Kevin McCarthy, Johnson's predecessor, was ousted after presenting the previous stopgap bill in September, though it averted a shutdown. Many House Republicans indicate that Johnson will be spared a similar fate, asserting that he inherited problems and has not been in the position for long, CNN reported.

