close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nine shot at in 'targeted and isolated incident' in San Francisco

At least nine people were shot at in San Francisco's Mission District area in what authorities have termed as a "targeted and isolated incident".

IANS San Francisco
gun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit

Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least nine people were shot at in San Francisco's Mission District area in what authorities have termed as a "targeted and isolated incident".

Addressing a news conference early Saturday, San Francisco Police Department Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya said that the victims are expected to survive the Friday night shooting, which took place while "some sort of block party" was underway, CNN reported.

At least five of the victims were hospitalized, according to Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide to a San Francisco Board of Supervisors member.

One of the five wounded is undergoing surgery, while four people were treated for minor injuries, Lerma told CNN affiliate KPIX.

San Francisco Police Department officers were called to the Mission District around 9 p.m. on Friday night.

"When officers arrived on scene they located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds," CNN quoted the police as saying in a statement.

Also Read

Committed to security of diplomatic facilities, says US condemning attack

Authorities order evacuations in California as deadly storm pounds state

Over 300 challan issued for drunk driving on New Year's Eve: Delhi Police

Twitter removes 'government-funded' news labels from all media accounts

No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro post-9 pm on New Year's eve, says DMRC

NASA mission to avert 'internet apocalypse' that could pause online access

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says ready to invest in South Korean startups

Israel poised to release world's first digital government bond: TASE

$30 billion loss to Pakistan due to floods, rains: PM Shehbaz Sharif

'Hazardous' smoke from Canadian wildfires reaches Norway: Scientists

"Officers summoned medics to the scene to treat and transport the victims to local area hospitals."

The Mission District, popularly known as The Mission, is a large and diverse neighbourhood often known for its historic architecture in the east-central portion of San Francisco.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : San Francisco shooting United States

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nine shot at in 'targeted and isolated incident' in San Francisco

gun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit
1 min read

Navy conducts mega operation involving 2 aircraft carriers, 35 combat jets

Indian Navy
2 min read

Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP working presidents

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
1 min read

Most Popular

El Nino set to return in Pacific Ocean after 7 years, NOAA issues warning

drought
3 min read

El Nino has arrived, bringing promise of worldwide weather turmoil

climate activist, climate change
3 min read

No other platform has the power Twitter does: CEO Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon