World News / US sanctions Russian state media over raising funds for troops in Ukraine

US sanctions Russian state media over raising funds for troops in Ukraine

The US State Department announced new sanctions on Russian state media. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Washington
Sep 14 2024 | 6:38 AM IST

The US State Department announced new sanctions on Russian state media Friday, accusing a Kremlin news outlet of working hand-in-hand with the Russian military and running fundraising campaigns to pay for sniper rifles, body armour and other equipment for soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
While the outlet, RT, has previously been sanctioned for its work to spread Kremlin propaganda and disinformation, the allegations announced Friday suggest its role goes far beyond influence operations. Instead, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, RT is a key part of Russia's war machine and its efforts to undermine its democratic allies.
RT has also created websites posing as legitimate news sites to spread disinformation and propaganda in Europe, Africa and elsewhere, officials said. They say the outlet has also expanded its use of cyber operations with a new unit with ties to Russian intelligence.

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 6:33 AM IST

