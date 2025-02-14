Business Standard

US takes offer, deports 119 migrants from diverse nationalities to Panama

Yesterday a flight from the United States Air Force arrived with 119 people from diverse nationalities of the world, President Jos Ral Mulino said

Migration through the Darien Gap connecting Panama and Colombia was down about 90% in January compared to the same month a year earlier | Image: Bloomberg

AP Panama City
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Panama has received the first US flight carrying deportees from other nations as the Trump administration takes Panama up on its offer to act as a stopover for expelled migrants, the Central American nation's president said Thursday.

Yesterday a flight from the United States Air Force arrived with 119 people from diverse nationalities of the world, President Jos Ral Mulino said Thursday in his weekly press briefing. He said there were migrants from China, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan aboard.

The president said it was the first of three planned flights that were expected to total about 360 people. It's not something massive, he said.

 

The migrants were expected to be moved to a shelter in Panama's Darien region before being returned to their countries, Mulino said.

Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Mulino in Panama. While US President Donald Trump's demands to retake control of the Panama Canal dominated the visit, Mulino also discussed Panama's efforts to slow migration through the Darien Gap and he offered Panama as a bridge to send US deportees back to their countries.

Migration through the Darien Gap connecting Panama and Colombia was down about 90% in January compared to the same month a year earlier.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

