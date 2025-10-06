Monday, October 06, 2025 | 11:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US volatility reminded India of need to integrate with Asia: Erik Berglof

US volatility reminded India of need to integrate with Asia: Erik Berglof

Lot of green mobility possibilities if there is more openness to Chinese tech

Erik Berglof, chief economist, AIIB
premium

Everyone who looks at the Chinese and the Indian economy will understand the complementarity and the possibilities," said Erik Berglof chief economist, AIIB.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid a rapidly changing world order, the volatility of India’s relationship with the US with tariff and non-tariff disruptions has reminded India of the need to integrate with the Asian region, according to Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s (AIIB) Chief Economist Erik Berglof. 
“The raised tariff levels are not good – they are prohibitive, and so we need to find ways to hopefully get rid of some of them and then eventually maybe work around them. But we're talking a lot about investments here and investments are really suffering from this kind of uncertainty, ultimately undermining growth,”
Topics : US trade deals US tariff hikes Asian economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon