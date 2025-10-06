US volatility reminded India of need to integrate with Asia: Erik Berglof

Amid a rapidly changing world order, the volatility of India’s relationship with the US with tariff and non-tariff disruptions has reminded India of the need to integrate with the Asian region, according to Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s (AIIB) Chief Economist Erik Berglof.

“The raised tariff levels are not good – they are prohibitive, and so we need to find ways to hopefully get rid of some of them and then eventually maybe work around them. But we're talking a lot about investments here and investments are really suffering from this kind of uncertainty, ultimately undermining growth,”