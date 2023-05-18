close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US unemployment claims tumbled last week after fraud-inflated jump

Some economists have been wary about drawing strong conclusions from the data amid reports that fraudulent claims have been behind the recent upward trend in filings

Bloomberg
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Augusta Saraiva 
Applications for US unemployment benefits fell by the most since 2021 after fraudulent claims in at least one state boosted the numbers in previous weeks.
 
Initial unemployment claims fell by 22,000 to 242,000 in the week ended May 13, Labor Department data showed Thursday. On an unadjusted basis, claims decreased by the most in two months, to 215,810, largely due to a drop in Massachusetts.
 
Some economists have been wary about drawing strong conclusions from the data amid reports that fraudulent claims have been behind the recent upward trend in filings.
 
Massachusetts accounted for nearly half of the nationwide increase in unadjusted claims in the week through May 6, and state officials said it was mainly due to fraud. Kentucky has also found an increase in the number of “imposter” claims, according to its website.
 
What Bloomberg Economics Says...
 

Also Read

China sees record-high youth unemployment rate at 20.4%, likely to worsen

Unemployment rate dips to 7.2% in July-September 2022: NSO survey

Unemployment rate rises to three-month high at 8% in November: CMIE

Top headlines: Unemployment rate rises to 7.8%, Twitter bans 680k accounts

Govt cautions against private surveys on unemployment, alleges bias

Biden's re-election campaign sees 'viable pathways' to 2024 election win

Australia, India helping to search for crew of sunken Chinese vessel: China

Deutsche Bank to pay $75 mn to settle lawsuit from Epstein victims: Lawyers

ADB approves $300 mn loan to improve transport connectivity in Nepal

Would not recommend books featuring bad ideologies: Hong Kong leader

“Jobless claims gave away most of the recent surge, which was driven by fraudulent activity in Massachusetts. Aside from that anomaly, the increase in unemployment claims suggests a gradual easing of labor-market conditions. This is consistent with a look across a broader range of indicators.”
 
— Eliza Winger, economist
 
For the full note, click here
 
Continuing claims, which include people who have received unemployment benefits for a week or more and are a good indicator of how hard it is for people to find work after losing their jobs, edged down to 1.8 million in the week ended May 6.
Looking through the swings due to fraudulent applications, the report points to a labor market that’s still holding firm despite growing concerns about the strength of the economy. Employers continue to add jobs at a steady pace and the unemployment rate fell back to a multi-decade low in April.
 
The data can be choppy from week to week. The four-week moving average of initial claims, which smooths out some of the volatility, fell to 244,250.

Topics : US unemployment US unemployment rate

First Published: May 18 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sony aims to expand creations rooted in Indian culture via merger with Zee

Incidentally, all three channels belong to the Zee network

Eiko Lifesciences acquires 25.01% stake in Reflux Pharmaceuticals

stake

Coursera expands online learning, certificates, GenAI, hiring solutions

online learning
Premium

More startups to shed flab amid valuation bloat; layoffs 57% of CY22

startups, unicorn, funding, fintech, companies, firms

US unemployment claims tumbled last week after fraud-inflated jump

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Most Popular

View More

Prince Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase with paparazzi in NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel, House of Windsor,Markle,Prince Harry,Carriage,Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,Meghan Markle,Movie, TV Production & Distribution,actress,Archbishop,Prince,David Conner,George's Hall,Kensington Palace,Queen,Cas
2 min read

US approves extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Tahawwur Rana
4 min read

Pak Police surround Imran Khan's home in search of '30-40 terrorists'

Imran Khan
2 min read

Pakistan's Punjab govt gives Imran 24-hr deadline to handover terrorists

Imran Khan
5 min read

ADB approves $300 mn loan to improve transport connectivity in Nepal

ADB pumps $175 million in Mytrah Energy
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon