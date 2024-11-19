Business Standard
US urges Bangladesh to end violent crackdowns on peaceful protests

This statement follows a recent clash between members of the Hindu community and law enforcement forces in Bangladesh's port city of Chittagong, triggered by a Facebook post criticising ISKCON

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller

Earlier, India condemned the November 6 attacks on the Hindu community in Chittagong, Bangladesh, asserting that such actions would only heighten tensions within the community

ANI US
Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

The United States has clarified to Bangladesh that it does not support government involvement in violent crackdowns on peaceful protests.

This statement follows a recent clash between members of the Hindu community and law enforcement forces in Bangladesh's port city of Chittagong, triggered by a Facebook post criticising ISKCON.

When questioned about the reported crackdowns on protests and the situation of minorities in Bangladesh, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated that the US supports the right to peaceful protest and opposes any government engagement in violent responses to such demonstrations.

"I'm not going to speak to private diplomatic engagements from here, but we have made it clear to the government of Bangladesh, as we do to countries around the world, that we support the right to peaceful protest and that no government should engage in violent crackdowns on peaceful demonstrations," Matthew Miller stated during a press briefing.

 

Earlier, India condemned the November 6 attacks on the Hindu community in Chittagong, Bangladesh, asserting that such actions would only heighten tensions within the community.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, said, "We have observed that there have been attacks on the Hindu community in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Their properties and business establishments have been looted following incendiary posts on social media targeting Hindu religious organisations."

Jaiswal urged the Bangladesh government to take firm action against "extremist elements" and to ensure the safety of the Hindu community.

He added, "It is understood that extremist elements are behind these posts and the subsequent illegal, criminal activities. Such incidents are bound to create further tensions in the community. We once again urge the Government of Bangladesh to take strong measures to ensure the safety of Hindus and act decisively against extremist elements."

Notably, in Chittagong, the clash between the Hindu community and law enforcement forces escalated, leading to an operation by joint police and army forces. According to the Bangla daily Prothom Alo, blank shots were also fired during the operation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

