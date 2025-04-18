Friday, April 18, 2025 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US may 'move on' from Russia-Ukraine peace talks if no progress soon: Rubio

US may 'move on' from Russia-Ukraine peace talks if no progress soon: Rubio

The Trump administration has spent weeks trying to mediate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, but so far those efforts have not ended the ongoing conflict

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio said that the US government aims to determine in a matter of days whether or not this is doable in the next few weeks (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Friday that the United States might soon “move on” from trying to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal if significant progress is not made in the coming days.
 
Speaking in Paris after a marathon day of high-stakes talks with Ukrainian and European officials, Rubio described the discussions as “constructive” and said they produced an initial framework for steps toward peace.
 
French officials also confirmed that a follow-up meeting, involving the same parties, is being planned for London early next week. Rubio said he could attend that meeting, emphasising the urgency of the situation.
 
 
“We are now reaching a point where we need to decide whether this is even possible or not,” Rubio told reporters before leaving Paris. 
 
The Trump administration has spent weeks trying to mediate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, but so far those efforts have not ended the ongoing conflict. Rubio made it clear that the US government aims to determine “in a matter of days whether or not this is doable in the next few weeks.”

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

US Supreme Court to hear case on Trump's move to end birthright citizenship

Flight, plane, Airplane

US man hijacks flight, stabs pilot and passengers before being shot dead

India faced more than 1.2 billion cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 92 per cent increase from the year before. The onslaught included 271 million attacks on APIs, according to report by application security firm Indusface. API is s

China blames US NSA for cyberattacks during Asian Games, names agents

Chris Wright

Saudi, America on 'pathway' to civil nuclear agreement: US Energy Secretary

US Vice President JD Vance and National Security Advisor (NSA) Mike Waltz

US Vice President JD Vance, NSA Mike Waltz likely to visit India this month

 
Thursday’s talks in Paris marked the first time top American, Ukrainian, and European officials had gathered together to address the Ukraine war since President Donald Trump took office. The meetings come at a time when European leaders are increasingly worried about Trump’s apparent willingness to forge closer ties with Russia.
 
Rubio and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff have been leading the US diplomatic push for peace. Several rounds of negotiations have already taken place in Saudi Arabia, with Witkoff holding three separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Rubio.
 
However, Moscow has so far refused to agree to the comprehensive ceasefire proposal backed by Trump and supported by Ukraine. Russia is demanding an end to Ukraine’s mobilisation efforts and a halt to Western arms shipments—conditions that Ukraine has rejected.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

pakistan Flag

Over 172,000 Pakistanis left country for jobs abroad in Jan-Mar of 2025

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump defies court orders on deportation, judges launch investigations

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine launches probe into attack on Indian pharma unit; slams Russia

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

Ready to release all remaining hostages to end Gaza war, says Hamas

Mark Carney

Easing trade barriers to aid Canada more than US tariffs hurt, says Carney

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin US Russia Ukraine Conflict US Russia Zelenskyy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayUS China Trade DealHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon