Users complain of facing issues in replying tweets; Twitter responds

Twitter users on Thursday briefly encountered issues with many of them complaining problems accessing the micro-blogging site

Twitter

Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Twitter users on Thursday briefly encountered issues with many of them complaining of having problems accessing the micro-blogging site.

Twitter users complained of facing issues in replying to Tweets on the web.

Restoring the issue, the Twitter Support handle said, "We know some of you may have experienced issues replying to Tweets on the web. Things should be working normally now. Sorry for the trouble!"

However, Twitter Support didn't mention the cause of the snag.

 

According to the outage monitoring website, Downdetector, 47 per cent of problems were registered regarding accessing the web in the last 24 hours.

Many users reported problems with the microblogging site Twitter on March 7 due to an "internal change" that had some unintended consequences, said Twitter Support.

"Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We're working on this now and will share an update when it's fixed," said Twitter Support in a tweet.

According to the outage monitoring website, Downdetector, there were 1,338 complaints from Indian users till 10:45 pm. The microblogging site suffered a technical snag with people complaining of having encountered broken links.

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

