Vladimir Putin visits North Korea for first time in 24 years; key details

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly arrived in North Korea today (June 18), marking his first official visit to the country in 24 years. This visit follows an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, extended in September last year.

Putin’s last visit to Pyongyang was in July 2000, highlighting the strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea since the onset of Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

Kim Jong Un had visited Russia twice since 2000, travelling by train in 2019 and again in 2023, during which the leaders were seen toasting with Russian wine.

Accompanying Putin on this trip are several key officials, including Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who oversees energy matters.

After concluding his visit to North Korea, Putin is scheduled to travel to Vietnam on June 19-20, according to the Kremlin.

Putin and Kim Jong Un’s discussion topics

Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, previously indicated that the leaders might negotiate a partnership agreement encompassing security issues. Ushakov emphasised that the agreement would not target any other nation but would outline future cooperation prospects, considering recent developments in international politics, economics, and security.

In an editorial published in North Korean state media before his arrival, Putin expressed Russia’s intent to continue opposing Western efforts to impede the establishment of a multipolar world order based on mutual respect and justice. He also mentioned plans to develop independent trade and payment systems with North Korea and to resist Western-imposed sanctions, describing them as “unilateral and illegal”. Putin also expressed intentions to enhance cooperation in tourism, culture, and education.

Global reactions to Putin’s visit

The White House has expressed concerns over the deepening ties between Russia and North Korea. The US State Department is confident that Putin is seeking arms to support the war in Ukraine. Since Russia’s international isolation following its invasion of Ukraine, it has actively promoted its renewed bond with North Korea. The US and its allies, particularly South Korea, have expressed alarm over these developments.

Washington has accused North Korea of supplying weapons to Russia for its use in Ukraine, a charge both nations deny. On June 17, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated these allegations, claiming North Korea provided Russia with dozens of ballistic missiles and over 11,000 containers of munitions.

Tensions between North and South Korea

In response to Putin’s visit, South Korea’s vice-foreign minister, Kim Hong-kyun, discussed the implications in an emergency call with US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell. South Korea’s foreign ministry expressed concerns that the visit could lead to increased military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, potentially violating UN resolutions.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated significantly in recent times, with increased weapons tests by North Korea and intensified military exercises between the US, South Korea, and Japan. Additionally, North and South Korea have engaged in psychological warfare, including North Korea's use of balloons to send trash into the South and South Korea's anti-North Korean loudspeaker broadcasts.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. However, neither Vietnam, Russia, nor the US are members of the ICC.

[With inputs from agencies]