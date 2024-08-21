Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Walmart seeks to raise $3.74 bn in sale of JD.com stake, term sheet shows

Walmart seeks to raise $3.74 bn in sale of JD.com stake, term sheet shows

Walmart said in a statement that JD.com had been a valued partner over the past eight years, and the US retailer was committed to a continued commercial relationship with the Chinese e-commerce giant

walmart

Walmart is the largest shareholder of JD.com and owns a 5.19 per cent stake in the e-commerce company, according to LSEG data | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US retailer Walmart is seeking to raise up to $3.74 billion by selling its stake in Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com , according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
 
Walmart is offering 144.5 million American depositary shares in the price range of $24.85 to $25.85, the term sheet shows, and Morgan Stanley is the broker-dealer of the offering.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Walmart said in a statement that JD.com had been a valued partner over the past eight years, and the US retailer was committed to a continued commercial relationship with the Chinese e-commerce giant.
 
"This decision allows us to focus on our strong China operations for Walmart China and Sam's Club, and deploy capital towards other priorities," Walmart said.
 
JD.com's Hong Kong-listed shares fell more than 10 per cent in early trading on Wednesday. US-listed shares dropped 10 per cent in after-market trading on Tuesday to $25.50 after Bloomberg first reported the share sale plan.
 
JD.com declined to comment. Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
 

More From This Section

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Ukraine launches drone attack on Moscow, other regions: Russian officials

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Democrats turn toward Harris at DNC as Obamas and Emhoff take centre stage

Solar factory

Southeast Asia's solar industry boom threatened by US-China trade tensions

Vladimir Putin, putin

Putin makes surprise trip to Chechnya amid Ukraine's cross-border incursion

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Electric vehicle startup Rivian's production chief Fallon joins Stellantis

Walmart is the largest shareholder of JD.com and owns a 5.19 per cent stake in the e-commerce company, according to LSEG data.
The partnership between the two companies began in 2016, when Walmart sold its Chinese online grocery store, Yihaodian, in return for a 5 per cent stake in JD.com.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amazon promises US shopping feel this Diwali

US retailers rush holiday imports, fearing strikes & disruptions in Red Sea

Digital Currency

Google, Amazon, Walmart seeks to join RBI'S digital currency project

Huang

Nvidia's Huang now richer than every member of Walmart's founding family

walmart

Walmart shares surge, market value hits $500 billion as results impress

Walmart

Retail giant Walmart to fire hundreds of corporate staff, relocate others

Topics : walmart store Walmart JD.com retail market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon