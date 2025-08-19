Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
West Virginia shooting leaves 2 dead, including gunman; 3 others wounded

West Virginia shooting leaves 2 dead, including gunman; 3 others wounded

Police found the suspected gunman dead inside his residence of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Trump Golf Club shooting

Three other people had minor gunshot wounds and were receiving medical care | Image: Bloomberg

AP Mount Carbon
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

A shooting in southern West Virginia on Monday left two people dead including a suspected gunman, along with three others wounded, police said.

Fayette County Sheriff Jess McMullen said the shooting happened in Mount Carbon. Police found the suspected gunman dead inside his residence of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, while another person was found dead in a neighboring carport.

Three other people had minor gunshot wounds and were receiving medical care, McMullen told news outlets.

The identities of the dead were not immediately released.

An advisory for residents to remain indoors was later lifted.

Additional details on the shooting weren't available. A telephone message left with the sheriff's department wasn't immediately returned Monday night.

 

Topics : Virginia Virginia shooting US gun shooting US Shooting

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

