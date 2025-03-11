Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Will raise tariffs on Canada's steel, aluminium to 50%, says Trump

Will raise tariffs on Canada's steel, aluminium to 50%, says Trump

Trump said that his administration will substantially increase tariffs on cars coming into the US on April 2, if other tariffs are not dropped by Canada

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump said that he has instructed his commerce secretary to add an additional 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminum coming into the United States from Canada. | File Photo: Reuters

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled his planned tariff on all steel and aluminium products coming into the United States from Canada, bringing the total to 50 per cent, in response to the province of Ontario placing a 25 per cent tariff on electricity coming into the US. 
Trump said in a post on Truth Social he has instructed his commerce secretary to add an additional 25 per cent tariff on the products that will go into effect on Wednesday morning. 
"Also, Canada must immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff of 250 per cent to 390 per cent on various U.S. dairy products, which has long been considered outrageous. I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area," Trump wrote. 
 
He also threatened to "substantially increase" tariffs on cars coming into the United States on April 2 "if other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada."
   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

