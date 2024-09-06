Business Standard
Home / World News / World food price index eases slight to 120.7 pts in August, shows UN data

World food price index eases slight to 120.7 pts in August, shows UN data

The FAO index hit a three-year low in February this year as food prices retreated from a record peak set in March 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

United Nations

The August value was 1.1% lower than its level a year ago and 24.7% below its peak from March 2022

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Nations' world food price index eased slightly in August, data released on Friday showed, as lower prices for sugar, meat and cereals more than offset higher dairy and vegetable oil prices.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The price index, compiled by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization to track the most globally traded food commodities, slipped to 120.7 points in August from a revised 121 in July.
 
The FAO index hit a three-year low in February this year as food prices retreated from a record peak set in March 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
 
 

More From This Section

There is a general agreement in India, almost a consensus, that the country needs to undertake greater research & development (R&D) to progress faster and more effectively. While this is the objective, most also agree that India's expenditure on R&D

ADB to devote half of its annual lending to climate finance by 2030

Toyota, Toyota logo

Japan's Toyota Motor slashes 2026 global EV output plans by a third

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy meets military leaders in Germany as US announces aid to Ukraine

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut adapts to China's sluggish economy by opening cheaper stores

Representative Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik

Why 'lonely' Brazilian men are turning to plastic surgery for six-pack abs

The August value was 1.1% lower than its level a year ago and 24.7% below its peak from March 2022.
 
In a separate report, the FAO lowered its forecast for global cereal production in 2024 by 2.8 million metric tons to 2.851 billion tons, putting it almost on a par with the previous year's output.
 
The decrease largely reflects reduced prospects for coarse grain crops in the European Union, Mexico and Ukraine, thanks to hot and dry weather conditions.
 
The forecast for world cereal utilisation in 2024/25 was lowered by 4.7 million tons versus July to 2.852 billion tons, reflecting a 0.2% increase from 2023/24.
 
The agency also cut its forecast for world cereal stocks at the close of seasons in 2025 by 4.5 million tons to 890 million.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN chief warns Africa's inadequate access to debt relief risks unrest

United Nations

UN hails limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow polio vaccinations

Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director

UN watchdog warns conditions 'very fragile' at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant

Grain ATM Odisha

UN, Odisha govt launch India's first 'grain ATM' to boost food security

Protest, Hindu Protest, Bangladesh Hindu Protest

Families in Bangladesh fight for justice against forced disappearances

Topics : United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation Trade exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon