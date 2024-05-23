World Turtle Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

Turtles and tortoises are different creatures, however, many people often consider them one. Both turtles and tortoises are two distinct creations that play significant roles in the well-being and development of the ecosystem.
Every year, World Turtle Day is observed to spread awareness about the habitat and lifestyle of turtles and tortoises. This is also an occasion to ask people to understand them better and also contribute to their well-being.
World Turtle Day 2024: History and Significance
Both turtles and tortoises are found in different parts of the world and many people need clarification and mistakenly believe that both species are the same. However, there is a major difference between the two as the turtles live in the water, while the tortoises are land creatures.
Another big difference is the age between the two species. The life of turtles is shorter as compared to tortoises; turtles live up to 40 years, while the age of tortoises is up to 300 years.
Despite such differences, both play important roles in maintaining the ecosystems, the turtle feeds dead fish that wash up on the shores, on the other end, tortoises are responsible for maintaining ecological balance by digging holes which are inhabited by other creatures.
People need to celebrate the turtles' and tortoises' resilience and strength, we should be thankful for their roles in our planet.
World Turtle Day: Celebration
There are several ways to celebrate World Turtle Day 2024, some of them are mentioned below:
- People can adopt a turtle or tortoise from a rescue shelter and take care of them. These are hassle-free pets with nominal attention and are perfect for young children.
- You can also donate to the turtle conservation centre as they need your support to take care of the creature. You are free to donate any amount which is significant for those conservation centres.
- You can volunteer at local tortoise rescue centres. You can either join the rescue centre or volunteer somewhere to help. World Turtle Day 2024 is the perfect opportunity to contribute to the well-being of these creatures.