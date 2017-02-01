Budget 2017-18: Railway companies to be listed on stock market

-
The government will encourage strengthening the CPSEs through consolidation, mergers and acquisitions and soon create an integrated public sector ‘oil major’, he added.
Easing the stressed legacy accounts of banks, Jaitley earmarked Rs 10,000 crore for recapitalisation of banks during 2017-18 and assured need-based additional allocation.
Stating that the disinvestment policy announced in the last budget will continue, Jaitley further said that the government will put in place a revised mechanism and procedure to ensure time bound listing of identified CPSEs on stock exchanges. This will foster greater public accountability and unlock the true value of these companies, he added.
Jaitley said the CPSEs will be integrated across the value chain of an industry through consolidation, mergers and acquisitions. By these methods it will give them capacity to bear higher risks, avail economies of scale, take higher investment decisions and create more value for the stakeholders, he added. Possibilities of such restructuring are visible in the oil and gas sector.
The government proposes to create an integrated public sector ‘oil major’ which will be able to match the performance of international and domestic private sector oil and gas companies.
In line with the ‘Indradhanush’ roadmap, an amount of Rs 10,000 crore will be provided for recapitalisation of banks in 2017-18 and additional allocation will be provided, as may be required, he added.
Jaitley said that the 'Stand Up India' scheme was launched in April, 2016 to support Dalit, Tribal and Women entrepreneurs to set up green field enterprises and become job creators. Over 16,000 new enterprises have come up through this scheme in activities, as diverse as food processing, garments, diagnostic centres, etc, he added.