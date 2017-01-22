Budget 2017 to recast existing schemes

The Budget 2017-18 is expected to focus majorly on recasting and re-orienting existing flagship programmes of the Narendra Modi with added funds to ensure their completion before the next General Elections and to make sure that benefits of schemes reach the last mile. Officials said the rural development sector in particular could see a jump in allocations in all its major schemes and programmes, followed by schemes related to poverty alleviation and social sector. The possibility of slew of big schemes and lot of mega announcements looks remote with the ...