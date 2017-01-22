Budget 2017 to recast existing schemes

The Budget 2017-18 is expected to focus majorly on recasting and re-orienting existing flagship programmes of the Narendra Modi with added funds to ensure their completion before the next General Elections and to make sure that benefits of schemes reach the last mile. Officials said the rural development sector in particular could see a jump in allocations in all its major schemes and programmes, followed by schemes related to poverty alleviation and social sector. The possibility of slew of big schemes and lot of mega announcements looks remote with the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?