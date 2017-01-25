Budget 2017 Wishlist: Expectations from the agriculture sector

Industry size:
All Categories: $236 billion ( Rs 1,600,000 cr)
90 million person days
Contribution to Gross Value Added (GVA): Agriculture
contributes 15.4% of GVA
Key Issues or Areas of Concern
Infrastructure
development initiatives for post-harvest
products are in its preliminary phase. Post-harvest
losses account for Rs 92,651 cr.
Instances of crop
failure due to adverse climatic conditions is another major issue faced by the agricultural economy.
PMFBY (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana) has shown a good uptake from the farmers
which minimises risk of crop
failure through insurance but the overall loss still remains a big challenge.
Large cultivable area still remains unirrigated, thereby limiting the per unit productivity of agricultural operations.
Industry demands
Enhanced Public investment for creation of infrastructure
for the development agriculture
such as roads, markets, warehouses, etc.
Improving the productivity and quality of agricultural produce to bring Indian farmers
at par with the global standards.
