Budget 2018: Impact on wallet if Arun Jaitley changes tax exemption limit

There have been reports that Budget 2018 could bring a huge relief for the middle class, with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley increasing the personal tax exemption limit and tweaking tax slabs. This is the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) govt in its present term.
 
The finance inistry has received proposals that the tax exemption limit should be increased to at least Rs 300,000 per year, if not Rs 500,000, from the existing Rs 250,000.
 
A tinkering of the tax slab, should that happen, would also give a substantial relief to the middle-income group, especially the salaried class, which has been hit by the impact of retail inflation lately.
 
Business Standard takes a look at the likely scenarios of a change in the personal income tax exemption limit and how your wallet would be impacted in each of those scenarios.

Particulars Current Basic Exemption Limit Rs 250,000
Total Income 500,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 5,000,000
Deduction possible u/s 80C 150,000 150,000 150,000 150,000
Taxable Income 350,000 850,000 1,850,000 4,850,000
Exemption Limit 250,000 250,000 250,000 250,000
Tax Liability 2,575 84,975 378,525 1,305,525
Tax Liability under Current provisions N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.
Tax Savings N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Particulars Probable Basic Exemption Limit Rs 300,000
Total Income 500,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 5,000,000
Deduction possible u/s 80C 150,000 150,000 150,000 150,000
Taxable Income 350,000 850,000 1,850,000 4,850,000
Exemption Limit 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000
Tax Liability 0 82,400 375,950 1,302,950
Tax Liability under Current provisions 2,575 84,975 378,525 1,305,525
Tax Savings 2,575 2,575 2,575 2,575

Particulars Probable Basic Exemption Limit Rs 400,000
Total Income 500,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 5,000,000
Deduction possible u/s 80C 150,000 150,000 150,000 150,000
Taxable Income 350,000 850,000 1,850,000 4,850,000
Exemption Limit 400,000 400,000 400,000 400,000
Tax Liability 0 77,250 370,800 1,297,800
Tax Liability under Current provisions 2,575 84,975 378,525 1,305,525
Tax Savings 2,575 7,725 7,725 7,725

Particulars Probable Basic Exemption Limit Rs 500,000
Total Income 500,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 5,000,000
Deduction possible u/s 80C 150,000 150,000 150,000 150,000
Taxable Income 350,000 850,000 1,850,000 4,850,000
Exemption Limit 500,000 500,000 500,000 500,000
Tax Liability 0 72,100 365,650 1,292,650
Tax Liability under Current provisions 2,575 84,975 378,525 1,305,525
Tax Savings 2,575 12,875 12,875 12,875

First Published: Thu, January 11 2018. 18:59 IST

