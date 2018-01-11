Budget 2018: Impact on wallet if Arun Jaitley changes tax exemption limit

There have been reports that 2018 could bring a huge relief for the middle class, with increasing the personal and tweaking tax slabs. This is the last full of the Narendra Modi-led (NDA) govt in its present term.



The finance inistry has received proposals that the should be increased to at least Rs 300,000 per year, if not Rs 500,000, from the existing Rs 250,000.



A tinkering of the tax slab, should that happen, would also give a substantial relief to the middle-income group, especially the salaried class, which has been hit by the impact of retail inflation lately.



Business Standard takes a look at the likely scenarios of a change in the personal income and how your wallet would be impacted in each of those scenarios.





Particulars Current Basic Exemption Limit Rs 250,000 Total Income 500,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 5,000,000 Deduction possible u/s 80C 150,000 150,000 150,000 150,000 Taxable Income 350,000 850,000 1,850,000 4,850,000 Exemption Limit 250,000 250,000 250,000 250,000 Tax Liability 2,575 84,975 378,525 1,305,525 Tax Liability under Current provisions N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Tax Savings N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Particulars Probable Basic Exemption Limit Rs 300,000 Total Income 500,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 5,000,000 Deduction possible u/s 80C 150,000 150,000 150,000 150,000 Taxable Income 350,000 850,000 1,850,000 4,850,000 Exemption Limit 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 Tax Liability 0 82,400 375,950 1,302,950 Tax Liability under Current provisions 2,575 84,975 378,525 1,305,525 Tax Savings 2,575 2,575 2,575 2,575

Particulars Probable Basic Exemption Limit Rs 400,000 Total Income 500,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 5,000,000 Deduction possible u/s 80C 150,000 150,000 150,000 150,000 Taxable Income 350,000 850,000 1,850,000 4,850,000 Exemption Limit 400,000 400,000 400,000 400,000 Tax Liability 0 77,250 370,800 1,297,800 Tax Liability under Current provisions 2,575 84,975 378,525 1,305,525 Tax Savings 2,575 7,725 7,725 7,725