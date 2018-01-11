Budget 2018: Impact on wallet if Arun Jaitley changes tax exemption limit

There have been reports that Budget 2018 could bring a huge relief for the middle class, with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley increasing the personal tax exemption limit and tweaking tax slabs. This is the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) govt in its present term.
The finance inistry has received proposals that the tax exemption limit should be increased to at least Rs 300,000 per year, if not Rs 500,000, from the existing Rs 250,000.
A tinkering of the tax slab, should that happen, would also give a substantial relief to the middle-income group, especially the salaried class, which has been hit by the impact of retail inflation lately.
Business Standard takes a look at the likely scenarios of a change in the personal income tax exemption limit and how your wallet would be impacted in each of those scenarios.
|
Particulars
|
Current Basic Exemption Limit Rs 250,000
|
Total Income
|
500,000
|
1,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
5,000,000
|
Deduction possible u/s 80C
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
Taxable Income
|
350,000
|
850,000
|
1,850,000
|
4,850,000
|
Exemption Limit
|
250,000
|
250,000
|
250,000
|
250,000
|
Tax Liability
|
2,575
|
84,975
|
378,525
|
1,305,525
|
Tax Liability under Current provisions
|
N.A.
|
N.A.
|
N.A.
|
N.A.
|
Tax Savings
|
N.A.
|
N.A.
|
N.A.
|
N.A.
|
Particulars
|
Probable Basic Exemption Limit Rs 300,000
|
Total Income
|
500,000
|
1,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
5,000,000
|
Deduction possible u/s 80C
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
Taxable Income
|
350,000
|
850,000
|
1,850,000
|
4,850,000
|
Exemption Limit
|
300,000
|
300,000
|
300,000
|
300,000
|
Tax Liability
|
0
|
82,400
|
375,950
|
1,302,950
|
Tax Liability under Current provisions
|
2,575
|
84,975
|
378,525
|
1,305,525
|
Tax Savings
|
2,575
|
2,575
|
2,575
|
2,575
|
Particulars
|
Probable Basic Exemption Limit Rs 400,000
|
Total Income
|
500,000
|
1,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
5,000,000
|
Deduction possible u/s 80C
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
Taxable Income
|
350,000
|
850,000
|
1,850,000
|
4,850,000
|
Exemption Limit
|
400,000
|
400,000
|
400,000
|
400,000
|
Tax Liability
|
0
|
77,250
|
370,800
|
1,297,800
|
Tax Liability under Current provisions
|
2,575
|
84,975
|
378,525
|
1,305,525
|
Tax Savings
|
2,575
|
7,725
|
7,725
|
7,725
|
Particulars
|
Probable Basic Exemption Limit Rs 500,000
|
Total Income
|
500,000
|
1,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
5,000,000
|
Deduction possible u/s 80C
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
Taxable Income
|
350,000
|
850,000
|
1,850,000
|
4,850,000
|
Exemption Limit
|
500,000
|
500,000
|
500,000
|
500,000
|
Tax Liability
|
0
|
72,100
|
365,650
|
1,292,650
|
Tax Liability under Current provisions
|
2,575
|
84,975
|
378,525
|
1,305,525
|
Tax Savings
|
2,575
|
12,875
|
12,875
|
12,875
