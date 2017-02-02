Cheap housing push to boost micro finance in sector

The Union Budget for financial year (FY) 2017-18 providing incentives for affordable housing would give a much-needed shot in the arm to micro finance firms in the sector. A relatively new sector, it mostly serves people who work in the informal sector and hail from middle- and low-income groups. In most cases, those who seek micro housing finance do not have documents required for getting regular bank loans. Over the past three months, a number of micro housing finance companies have seen a dip in business because of demonetisation of high-denomination currency ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?