Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi in his tweet about "other law firms" was referring to the searches carried out by the CBI at the Mumbai offices of Cyril Amarchand ...
Andhra Bank stocks sink to 15-year low amid ED probe involving ex-director
Bad loans in power need coordinated central, state action: Hemant Kanoria
Indian Bank, UBI classify STC account as NPA over non-payment of interest
FEATURES
ED seized assets worth Rs 71 bn in bank scam cases in Jan-Feb: Govt
These cases also included cases of possessing disproportionate assets, Union Minister of State for Finance said
How a pin code can nix your loan even if you have a great CIBIL score
Video: Decoding Bitcoin, the digital currency
Technology yet to catch up with human touch on banking
MONEY & FOREX
Rupee wipes out three-day gains, tumbles 25 paise to 65.14 against dollar
Fresh capital outflows also kept forex traders highly nervous despite a relief rally in local equities
Rupee remain under pressure, drops 8 paise to 64.87 against dollar
Rupee rebounds 31 paise to 64.73 as US Fed may go slow on rate hikes
Rs 114-bn PNB fraud adds to Rupee's woes as banks may tighten trade credit
POLICY WATCH
The time is ripe for RBI to front-load rate cuts
This, because of weak economic growth momentum, benign CPI and govt's commitment to fiscal prudence
Banking Data
|Instrument
|12/03/2018
|1 year ago
|Call Rate
|5.80
|5.80
|5 yrs GSec
|7.58
|7.07
|10 yrs GSec
|7.85
|7.45
|Bank rate
|6.25
|6.75
|PLR
|11.00/15.75
|11.00/15.75
|Deposit rate
|6.00/6.75
|6.50/7.00
COLUMNISTS
Anubhuti Sahay: More rate cuts seem likely
Anubhuti Sahay
So, the key question is has the rate-cutting cycle come to an end in India. We think so
EDITORIAL COMMENT
Project financing poser
Effective dispute resolution and better contracts are essential
