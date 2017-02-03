Budget
Rating agencies were not a factor at all in our decisions: Shaktikanta Das
Business Standard

Your Money: Learn how you can avoid the 10% surcharge

If income is marginally above Rs 50 lakh, you can avoid the surcharge through careful tax planning

Sanjay Kumar Singh & Priya Nair  |  New Delhi/ Mumbai 

The Union Budget has brought in a surcharge of 10% on people whose income lies between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore income bracket. Tax experts say that those who are on the borderline (marginally above or below the Rs 50 lakh mark) can reduce their taxable income through careful tax planning and avoid paying the surcharge. One step that people in this tax bracket can take is to speak to their employers and restructure their salary slightly. "If the employer offers the National Pension System (NPS), then the employer's contribution to NPS can be raised. Employees can enjoy ...

The Union Budget has brought in a surcharge of 10% on people whose income lies between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore income bracket. Tax experts say that those who are on the borderline (marginally above or below the Rs 50 lakh mark) can reduce their taxable income through careful tax planning and avoid paying the surcharge. One step that people in this tax bracket can take is to speak to their employers and restructure their salary slightly. "If the employer offers the National Pension System (NPS), then the employer's contribution to NPS can be raised. Employees can enjoy ...

