INTERNATIONAL ECONOMY NEWS

March 12, 2018, Monday Trump's trade war and the $470 billion hit to the global economy In a scenario where the U.S. implements a 10 per cent levy on imports and the rest of the world retaliates the global economy ...

March 12, 2018, Monday Britain's Melrose Industries ups 'final' offer for GKN to $11.2 bn Melrose said the latest offer, up from its earlier proposal of 7.4 billion pounds, was final and would not be increased

March 12, 2018, Monday Germany, China denounce Trump's tariff move; say it threatens global trade US industries processing steel and aluminium have also criticised the tariffs as landing them with higher costs

March 11, 2018, Sunday China does not want trade war, will protect its interests: Commerce min China can handle any challenges and will resolutely protect its interests, but the two countries will continue to talk, Chinee ...

March 11, 2018, Sunday ISA members pledge to use more solar power, create more jobs The ISA was conceived as a coalition of solar resource-rich countries to address their special energy needs

March 10, 2018, Saturday Trump promised not to impose tariffs on Australian steel: Malcolm Turnbull Turnbull said the two leaders discussed the importance of a 'fair and reciprocal' trade relationship between Australia and the US

March 09, 2018, Friday Trump slaps tariffs, rattles Indian metal firms; JSW asks govt to retaliate Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Steel, however, asked the government to impose similar tariffs on steel made overseas to protect ...

March 09, 2018, Friday Trump's tariff move can trigger retaliation from trading partners: Lagarde The tariffs are due to start in 15 days and initially exempt Canada and Mexico

March 09, 2018, Friday China trade rules uneven, Trump must intervene, says Tesla chief Elon Musk Tesla has been pushing hard to build cars in China but has hit roadblocks in negotiations with local authorities, in part because ...

March 09, 2018, Friday How Donald Trump's tariff, trade war fears roiled financial markets Here's how the tariffs have jostled asset prices and could sway markets going forward

March 08, 2018, Thursday ECB drops easing bias, taking baby step towards stimulus exit Having revived euro zone growth with lavish stimulus, the ECB has been dialling back support in tiny increments

March 07, 2018, Wednesday Trade war: Europe, IMF ask Trump to step back; China raises concerns at WTO Canada's WTO ambassador said, 'We fear that US may be opening a Pandora's Box that we would not be able to close'

March 07, 2018, Wednesday Trump's tariff threat: Walmart, Nike's Chinese suppliers put on notice Trump's latest tariff treat on imports from China ensnares some of the country's most successful manufacturing companies

March 06, 2018, Tuesday Donald Trump's trade war will only produce losers, warns auto industry "Only losers" will emerge from the U.S. and European Union battling one another with tariffs, said Bernhard Mattes, the president ...

March 06, 2018, Tuesday Donald Trump's trade threats alarm German carmakers, hit investor morale Analysts fear a full-blown trade war between the United States and Europe could cut growth in Germany, the biggest EU economy, by ...