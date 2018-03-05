INTERNATIONAL ECONOMY NEWS
March 12, 2018, Monday
Trump's trade war and the $470 billion hit to the global economy
In a scenario where the U.S. implements a 10 per cent levy on imports and the rest of the world retaliates the global economy ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Britain's Melrose Industries ups 'final' offer for GKN to $11.2 bn
Melrose said the latest offer, up from its earlier proposal of 7.4 billion pounds, was final and would not be increased
March 12, 2018, Monday
Germany, China denounce Trump's tariff move; say it threatens global trade
US industries processing steel and aluminium have also criticised the tariffs as landing them with higher costs
March 11, 2018, Sunday
China does not want trade war, will protect its interests: Commerce min
China can handle any challenges and will resolutely protect its interests, but the two countries will continue to talk, Chinee ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
ISA members pledge to use more solar power, create more jobs
The ISA was conceived as a coalition of solar resource-rich countries to address their special energy needs
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Trump promised not to impose tariffs on Australian steel: Malcolm Turnbull
Turnbull said the two leaders discussed the importance of a 'fair and reciprocal' trade relationship between Australia and the US
March 09, 2018, Friday
Trump slaps tariffs, rattles Indian metal firms; JSW asks govt to retaliate
Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Steel, however, asked the government to impose similar tariffs on steel made overseas to protect ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Trump's tariff move can trigger retaliation from trading partners: Lagarde
The tariffs are due to start in 15 days and initially exempt Canada and Mexico
March 09, 2018, Friday
Lehman Brothers to pay $2.4 bn to settle mortgage claims from pre-2008 era
Following Lehman's 2008 bankruptcy, trustees representing hedge funds and institutional investors brought a claim, saying Lehman ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
China trade rules uneven, Trump must intervene, says Tesla chief Elon Musk
Tesla has been pushing hard to build cars in China but has hit roadblocks in negotiations with local authorities, in part because ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
How Donald Trump's tariff, trade war fears roiled financial markets
Here's how the tariffs have jostled asset prices and could sway markets going forward
March 08, 2018, Thursday
US jobless claims back off from lowest level since 1969; increase by 21,000
The claims data has no impact on February's employment report
March 08, 2018, Thursday
ECB drops easing bias, taking baby step towards stimulus exit
Having revived euro zone growth with lavish stimulus, the ECB has been dialling back support in tiny increments
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Eleven countries, but not US, expected to sign landmark TPP deal in Chile
The 11 remaining nations, led by Japan and Canada, finalized a revised trade pact in January.
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Trade war: Europe, IMF ask Trump to step back; China raises concerns at WTO
Canada's WTO ambassador said, 'We fear that US may be opening a Pandora's Box that we would not be able to close'
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Trump's tariff threat: Walmart, Nike's Chinese suppliers put on notice
Trump's latest tariff treat on imports from China ensnares some of the country's most successful manufacturing companies
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Donald Trump's trade war will only produce losers, warns auto industry
"Only losers" will emerge from the U.S. and European Union battling one another with tariffs, said Bernhard Mattes, the president ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Donald Trump's trade threats alarm German carmakers, hit investor morale
Analysts fear a full-blown trade war between the United States and Europe could cut growth in Germany, the biggest EU economy, by ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
In 2018, China sets a GDP growth target of 6.5%, same as last year
The goal was kept unchanged even though the economy grew 6.9 percent last year
March 05, 2018, Monday
Hyundai warns tariffs may jeopardise production
Trump said on March 1 the US plans to order tariffs of 25 per cent on imported steel and 10 per cent on aluminum
March 12, 2018, Monday
US trading partners seek guidance on how to avoid Trump's metal tariffs
EU officials have said they wouldn't enter into trade negotiations in exchange for waivers from the import tariffs of 25 per cent ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
US tariffs may trigger retaliatory action, hurt global growth: S&P
US President Donald Trump's decision to hike duties on steel and aluminium could result in retaliatory action from EU and China, ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Trade war escalates: Now, Donald Trump threatens 25% duty on European cars
According to the President, the EU makes it almost impossible for the US to do business with them
March 11, 2018, Sunday
EU, Japan seek exemptions from Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum
EU and Japan, United States' top economic and military ally in Asia, also reiterated that their exports were not a threat to US ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Macron announces additional 700 mn euros for development of solar energy
This will take France's total commitment to the solar alliance to 1,000 million euros
March 10, 2018, Saturday
US allies line up to win more exemptions from Trump's steel tariffs
The provisional list correlated strongly with Republican congressional districts and included Harley-Davidson motorcycles, ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
US adds 313,000 jobs in Feb; non-farm payrolls gain biggest in 18 months
Average hourly earnings edged up four cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $26.75 in February, a slowdown from the 0.3 per cent rise in ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Shinzo Abe to meet Donald Trump in April to discuss North Korea issue
In a telephone call with Trump, Abe said a dialogue of North Korea with the US will lead to the denuclearisation of the Korean ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Analysts may be skeptical but $7.5-bn TAPI project has support from Taliban
Ghani didn't detail security arrangements and only briefly suggested that local authorities would be responsible for the ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Corporate America has enough workarounds to dodge Trump's tariffs
Under the new rules, an importer can ask the Commerce Department for a waiver if there's a limited supply of the product in the
March 09, 2018, Friday
Trump sets tariff on steel, aluminium imports, provokes global trade war
Asia-Pacific nations sign sweeping trade deal without US
March 08, 2018, Thursday
China warns of 'necessary response' in event of a trade war with US
Trump's administration has faced growing opposition to the tariffs from prominent congressional Republicans and business ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
US President Donald Trump set to sign tariff plan but floats exemptions
Republicans and the financial markets, which sank over fears that across-the-board tariffs would incite retaliatory action that ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Trump's tariffs on steel, aluminium imports may exclude Canada, Mexico
The tariffs would impose duties of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium to counter cheap imports, especially from ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Nobody wins a trade war, US import tariffs could hit global growth: Lagarde
Trump's comments have sparked cries of foul play from US trading partners and warnings from US lawmakers and businesses
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Trump economic advisor Gary Cohn quits; Dow futures eye fall over trade war
White House officials said the dispute over tariffs contributed to Cohn's decision
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Not backing down, says Trump amid calls to pull back tariffs proposal
Representative Kevin Brady, a top House Republican, called on Trump not to hit America's closest allies
March 05, 2018, Monday
China boosts defence spending to $175 bn, three times that of India's
China has the world's largest standing Army and spends the most on defence after the US in the world
March 05, 2018, Monday
Euro zone economy hits 'speed bump' in February on rising prices: PMI
The euro zone economy looks to have hit a speed bump in February after a stellar start to the year
March 05, 2018, Monday
China to hold talks with US amid rising tensions over trade issues
Trump said the US would slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to protect national security, drawing threats of retaliation ...