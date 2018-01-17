-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
China eyes 'black tech' to boost security as parliament meets
Smart glasses can pick up facial features and match them in real-time with a database of suspects
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Chinese space station carrying toxic fuel to crash on Earth: Facts to know
Tiangong-1 space station might be carrying a highly toxic and corrosive fuel called hydrazine on board
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Bud Light, Apple Macs caught up in tariff plan
Higher costs would force the companies that make those products to cut jobs and increase prices for shoppers
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Samsung Galaxy S9 promo video leaks before launch at Mobile World Congress
The promo video accidentally got published on YouTube
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Apple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears
Human rights activists say they fear the Chinese authorities could use that power to track down dissidents
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Twitter bars tactics used by 'bots' to spread fake news and tweets
Twitter bots disseminated propaganda before the 2016 US elections and have continued to inflame US politics under cover of ...
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Capitalist bend: Donald Trump wants to make space a free-market paradise
The Space Council also recommended that the government review regulations around export licenses that affect commercial space ...
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
On social media, lax enforcement lets impostor accounts thrive
Millions of accounts impersonating real people roam social media platforms, promoting commercial products and celebrities, ...
-
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
As China marches forward on artificial intelligence, US is silent
The US plans and policies released in 2016 were seemingly the impetus for the formulation of China's national AI strategy
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Over 4000 US, UK govt websites were infected to mine cryptocurrency: Report
More than 4,200 sites were infected with a malicious version of a widely used tool known as Browsealoud from British software ...
-
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Facial recognition is accurate, but only if you are a white man
The results show how some of the biases in the real world can seep into artificial intelligence
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Falcon Heavy: SpaceX's amazing launch, but what about environmental impact?
Building bigger rockets with bigger payloads means more fuel is used for each launch. The current fuel for Falcon Heavy is RP-1 ...
-
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
As Facebook turns 14, Zuckerberg reveals dark truths about social network
The post, a reflection of the 14 years since Zuckerberg launched Facebook as a Harvard student, was the latest to acknowledge ...
-
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Falcon Heavy will be a success if it doesn't blow up on launch pad: Musk
In terms of design, Falcon Heavy is basically three of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets strapped together
-
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Technology giants brace for Europe's new data privacy regulation
The regulations restrict what types of personal data the tech companies can collect, store and use across the 28-member European ...
-
January 27, 2018, Saturday
China set to build maglev trains with top speed of 600 km per hour
As a new and cutting-edge transit technology, high-speed magnetic levitation railway has attracted huge attention
-
January 26, 2018, Friday
Why Facebook removed Kaspersky from list of anti-virus offerings to users
Kaspersky Lab has repeatedly denied concerns among U.S. security officials that the software could enable Russian espionage
-
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Singapore, Sweden soar up innovation rankings, US falls out of top 10
The index scores countries using 7 criteria, including research and development spending and concentration of high-tech public ...
-
January 22, 2018, Monday
Rocket Lab puts satellites in orbit for Ist time in successful test flight
Fast-growing Rocket Lab has invested roughly $100 million in the venture so far, supports a growing payroll of about 200 ...
-
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Net neutrality debate: Lawsuits filed against repeal by US agency
Democrats have rallied to fight the FCC's repeal of net neutrality, which was passed in a 3-to-2 party line vote in December
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
WEF leads creation of consortium focused on improving fintech cybersecurity
The group will create a framework to assess the security level of fintech companies and data aggregators
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
YouTube cracks down on far-right videos
A week after the Florida shooting, many of the videos on YouTube's "Trending" list contained misinformation about the teenage ...
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
The sublime & scary future of cameras with AI brains
Tomorrow, they won't just watch you but understand you too
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
YouTube pauses its film and TV expansion plans
Google often makes multiple investments in the same industry and waits to see what works
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Facebook and Google struggle to squelch 'crisis actor' posts
Thousands of posts and videos had popped up on the sites, falsely claiming that survivors of the Florida shooting were paid
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
To give AI the gift of gab, Silicon Valley needs to offend you
Chatbots have never lived up to the billing, providing little more than canned responses to common queries
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Battle to win street maps heats up
Whoever owns the most detailed version of up-to-the-minute maps will own an asset worth billions
-
February 19, 2018, Monday
How Twitter bots affected the US presidential campaign
The content Americans see on social media every day is not produced by human users. About one in every five election-related ...
-
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
100 times faster than 4G: Wicked fast 5G debuts at 2018 Winter Olympics
5G will be important for developing artificial intelligence, drones, self-driving vehicles, robots and other machines that ...
-
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Here's how NSA used Twitter accounts to send coded message to Russian spy
The tweets were sent throughout 2017 and reportedly, the NSA officials would tell the Russian to expect public tweets in advance
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Sports car, glitter ball are now in space: What it means about us as humans
The Tesla Roadster might be an expendable dummy payload, but it's primary purpose is symbolic communication. There's a lot going ...
-
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Robust Label Ranking can help predict emoticons on Facebook posts
ROAR can help navigate the increasingly complicated way people are expressing how they feel on social media
-
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Musk's Mars plans: SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket soars in debut test launch
The demonstration flight put the Falcon Heavy into the annals of spaceflight as the world's most powerful rocket in operation, ...
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
Electric buses will take over half the world fleet by 2025, says report
The number of electric buses will triple within seven years, and virtually all of them will be in China
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
How hackers broke the crypto code and stole $500 mn in digital currency
Crime raises questions about security of cryptocurrencies around the world, as affected exchange admits to security lapse
-
January 26, 2018, Friday
Latest Samsung flagship phone, Galaxy S9 set to be unveiled on February 25
Samsung is planning to unveil it's latest flagship model S9 at the World Mobile Congress in February
-
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Closing gap with Silicon Valley: China invests heavily in AI; hiring booms
In a war to emerge as a super power in technology, inequality in wages of non-tech jobs continue to lag
-
January 22, 2018, Monday
Facebook set to open centers in Europe to train people in digital skills
The community hubs will offer training in digital skills, media literacy and online safety to groups with limited access to ...
-
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Technology steals the show at annual retail exhibition in New York
Discussions of artificial intelligence, big data and automation filled stages and meeting booths modeled after fitting rooms
-
January 17, 2018, Wednesday
Tencent to take action as world's top-selling video game has cheating issue
Tencent and game developer Bluehole have a lot riding on cleaning things up for China, which accounted for more than half the ...