March 10, 2018, Saturday China eyes 'black tech' to boost security as parliament meets Smart glasses can pick up facial features and match them in real-time with a database of suspects

March 06, 2018, Tuesday Chinese space station carrying toxic fuel to crash on Earth: Facts to know Tiangong-1 space station might be carrying a highly toxic and corrosive fuel called hydrazine on board

March 03, 2018, Saturday Bud Light, Apple Macs caught up in tariff plan Higher costs would force the companies that make those products to cut jobs and increase prices for shoppers

February 24, 2018, Saturday Apple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears Human rights activists say they fear the Chinese authorities could use that power to track down dissidents

February 22, 2018, Thursday Twitter bars tactics used by 'bots' to spread fake news and tweets Twitter bots disseminated propaganda before the 2016 US elections and have continued to inflame US politics under cover of ...

February 22, 2018, Thursday Capitalist bend: Donald Trump wants to make space a free-market paradise The Space Council also recommended that the government review regulations around export licenses that affect commercial space ...

February 21, 2018, Wednesday On social media, lax enforcement lets impostor accounts thrive Millions of accounts impersonating real people roam social media platforms, promoting commercial products and celebrities, ...

February 14, 2018, Wednesday As China marches forward on artificial intelligence, US is silent The US plans and policies released in 2016 were seemingly the impetus for the formulation of China's national AI strategy

February 12, 2018, Monday Over 4000 US, UK govt websites were infected to mine cryptocurrency: Report More than 4,200 sites were infected with a malicious version of a widely used tool known as Browsealoud from British software ...

February 11, 2018, Sunday Facial recognition is accurate, but only if you are a white man The results show how some of the biases in the real world can seep into artificial intelligence

February 08, 2018, Thursday Falcon Heavy: SpaceX's amazing launch, but what about environmental impact? Building bigger rockets with bigger payloads means more fuel is used for each launch. The current fuel for Falcon Heavy is RP-1 ...

February 07, 2018, Wednesday As Facebook turns 14, Zuckerberg reveals dark truths about social network The post, a reflection of the 14 years since Zuckerberg launched Facebook as a Harvard student, was the latest to acknowledge ...

January 30, 2018, Tuesday Technology giants brace for Europe's new data privacy regulation The regulations restrict what types of personal data the tech companies can collect, store and use across the 28-member European ...

January 26, 2018, Friday Why Facebook removed Kaspersky from list of anti-virus offerings to users Kaspersky Lab has repeatedly denied concerns among U.S. security officials that the software could enable Russian espionage

January 24, 2018, Wednesday Singapore, Sweden soar up innovation rankings, US falls out of top 10 The index scores countries using 7 criteria, including research and development spending and concentration of high-tech public ...

January 22, 2018, Monday Rocket Lab puts satellites in orbit for Ist time in successful test flight Fast-growing Rocket Lab has invested roughly $100 million in the venture so far, supports a growing payroll of about 200 ...