Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Who is Ranjit 'Ricky' Gill, Trump official awarded for India-Pak ceasefire?

Who is Ranjit 'Ricky' Gill, Trump official awarded for India-Pak ceasefire?

Ranjit Gill, a senior NSC official and special assistant to Donald Trump, received a Distinguished Action Award amid US claims of brokering an India-Pakistan ceasefire denied by New Delhi

Who is Ranjit 'Ricky' Singh Gill, Trump official awarded for India-Pak ceasefire

Ranjit 'Ricky' Singh Gill has previously held roles within the Trump administration’s NSC as director for Russia and European energy security | Photo: X@RickyGillCA

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian-origin US advisor Ranjit ‘Ricky’ Singh Gill has come into focus after receiving a Distinguished Action Award from the National Security Council (NSC) for his role in “negotiating” a ceasefire between India and Pakistan earlier this year.
 
The award was conferred earlier this week by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Gill, 37, serves as senior director for South and Central Asia at the NSC and is a special assistant to US President Donald Trump.
 
In May, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.
 
 
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Washington played a role in negotiating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Indian authorities have consistently denied any US involvement.
 

Who is Ranjit ‘Ricky’ Gill?

 
Gill was born in Lodi, New Jersey, to Indian-origin physicians Jasbir Gill and Param Gill. He graduated from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and later earned a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Also Read

encephalitis

How Encephalitis damages the brain and why early detection matters

rabies vaccination pets

Can vaccinated pets still carry rabies? What pet parents must know

L to R - Saumya Singh, Co-Founder, WinZO and Paavan Nanda, CEO & Co-Founder, WinZO at the Press Conference Unveiling The Indian Gaming Report 2025 in Mumbai on 30th April 2025. (PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

WinZO ED case: Saumya Rathore gets bail, Paavan Nanda denied in PMLA probe

marriage, wedding

US visitor visa to green card: What marriage does and doesn't allow

Vladimir Putin, Putin, Modi, Narendra Modi

'Avoid actions that undermine peace': PM Modi on reported Putin home attack

 
Before joining the NSC, Gill served for two years as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He has previously held roles within the Trump administration’s NSC as director for Russia and European energy security, according to his LinkedIn profile.
 
He has also worked as a senior adviser at the US State Department’s Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations. In his current role, Gill handles India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, along with broader South and Central Asia-related issues.
 

What roles has Gill held outside government?

 
Apart from government service, Gill has worked as a policy adviser for TC Energy, the owner of the Keystone XL pipeline. According to reports, he visited India in August this year to discuss the long-delayed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) amid trade tensions and tariff disputes.
 
Before joining the government, Gill contested the 2012 election for California’s House seat as a Republican at the age of 24, narrowly losing to Democrat Jerry McNerney.

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia's nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system enters active service

china Flag, China

China's economy shows resilience, but ordinary citizens feel strain

Global business newsmakers of 2025

Boardrooms, billions, and AI: Global business leaders who headlined 2025

A signboard displays a picture of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia along with a message as she died while receiving treatment at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh | Reuters

Zia's funeral to be held on Dec 31; B'desh announces 3-day state mourning

Yemen

Saudi Arabia bombs Yemen port over UAE arms shipment for separatists

Topics : Donald Trump Operation Sindoor India-Pak conflict Trump administration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon