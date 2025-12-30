Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Putin's residence; Trump reacts

Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Putin's residence; Trump reacts

Russia has said it will not pull out of negotiations despite the Ukrainian armed forces' attack on the presidential residence

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo:PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out a large drone attack targeting the residence of President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod region, state-run platform TASS reported.
 
According to the report, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed the attack and ensured that Moscow would take action in response to the strike. All unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed, and there were no reports of casualties or damage following the attack.

Zelenskyy calls it 'Russian lies'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied the allegations, accusing Moscow of spreading false narratives to undermine diplomatic efforts.
 
In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, “Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer.”
 
 
“This alleged ‘residence strike’ story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war. Typical Russian lies,” he added.

Also Read

Khaleda Zia

Khaleda Zia: From political widow to Bangladesh's 1st woman prime minister

Khaleda Zia, Narendra Modi

PM Modi condoles Khaleda Zia's death, recalls role in India-Bangladesh ties

Khaleda Zia

Khaleda Zia, former Bangladesh PM and BNP supremo, passes away at 80

China Taiwan

China ramps up live-fire drills near Taiwan; Trump says 'not concerned'

oil refinery

Govt may revise LPG subsidy formula as US imports push up costs

Russia’s negotiating position

Despite the claim, Russia said it would not withdraw from negotiations. However, Moscow indicated it would reassess its negotiating stance in light of what it described as “terrorist actions” by the Ukrainian armed forces.
 
The development comes as the Trump administration continues efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. US President Donald Trump has been engaging with both sides in recent weeks.
 
On Monday, Trump expressed optimism that an agreement could be close, saying there were only “one or two very thorny issues” left to resolve. “We could be very close… but I think we’re doing very well. We made a lot of progress today,” he said.

‘Very angry about it’: Trump

Speaking ahead of a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump initially reacted cautiously to reports of the alleged attack.
 
“I don’t know about… that would be too bad, that would not be good,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
 
“This is not the right time,” he said. “It’s one thing to be offensive, it’s another thing to attack his house. I was very angry about it.”
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Tarique Rahman

After Khaleda Zia's death, spotlight turns to son Tarique ahead of polls

An officer on Taiwan Coast Guard patrol ship Yilan observes a Chinese Coast Guard vessel northwest of Pengjia islet | REUTERS

Taiwan detects 130 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels around its territory

Yemen

Saudi Arabia bombs Yemen port over UAE arms shipment for separatists

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) ships appear on the screen during a broadcast of news onÂ China's military drills around Taiwan, in Beijing, China, December 29, 2025 | REUTERS

China resumes military drills around Taiwan, warns 'external forces'

US President Donald Trump

Trump might still fire Jerome Powell as decision to pick Fed chair nears

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict US President Trump BS Web Reports Zelenskyy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop IPO Gainers 2025Unnao Rape Case UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI Today PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon