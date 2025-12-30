Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 10:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Saudi Arabia bombs Yemen port over UAE arms shipment for separatists

Saudi Arabia bombs Yemen port over UAE arms shipment for separatists

A military statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency announced the strikes, which it said came after ships arrived there from Fujairah, a port city on the UAE's eastern coast

Yemen

The attack signals a new escalation in tensions between the kingdom and the Southern Transitional Council, which is backed by the Emirates | Representative Image

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday said it bombed the port city of Mukalla in Yemen over a shipment of weapons for a separatist force there that arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

The attack signals a new escalation in tensions between the kingdom and the Southern Transitional Council, which is backed by the Emirates. It also further strains ties between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, which had been backing competing sides in Yemen's decadelong war against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

A military statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency announced the strikes, which it said came after ships arrived there from Fujairah, a port city on the UAE's eastern coast.

 

Given the danger and escalation posed by these weapons, which threaten security and stability, the Coalition Air Forces conducted a limited military operation this morning targeting weapons and combat vehicles unloaded from the two ships at the port of al-Mukalla, it said.

There was no immediate comment from the UAE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Khaleda Zia

Khaleda Zia, former Bangladesh PM and BNP supremo, passes away at 80

China Taiwan

China ramps up live-fire drills near Taiwan; Trump says 'not concerned'

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) ships appear on the screen during a broadcast of news onÂ China's military drills around Taiwan, in Beijing, China, December 29, 2025 | REUTERS

China resumes military drills around Taiwan, warns 'external forces'

US President Donald Trump

Trump might still fire Jerome Powell as decision to pick Fed chair nears

Donald Trump

Fight over Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee heads to US appeals court

Topics : Saudi Arabia Yemen UAE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop IPO Gainers 2025Unnao Rape Case UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI Today PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon