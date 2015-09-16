2015 BS Fund Manager
August 31, 2016, Wednesday
BS Fund Cafe 2016: Create level-playing field for MFs
Top honchos of the mutual fund sector debunk the belief that current expense ratios are high, argue in favour of consolidation of ...
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
More women calling the shots now
While they continue to seek advice from their family members, working women are learning to take charge of their own money
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
Picking the winners
Apart from the usual quantitative parameters, the Jury looked at qualitative aspects and also checked the methodology thoroughly
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
In growth we trust
Buy quality, be patient and let earnings growth take care of returns, say R Janakiraman and Roshi Jain
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
Ahead on the bond curve
Focus on shorter maturities amid global uncertainty and corporate bond mispricing helped Santosh Kamath and Kunal Agrawal reap ...
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
Should you invest in mid-cap funds?
Mid- and small-cap MFs have delivered returns of over 125% in two years, but experts believe that it's time to take some money ...
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
'We have scratched barely 25-30% of the surface'
The past year has been good for the mutual funds sector, with equity folios regaining the 40-million mark and assets under ...
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
Understanding fund directory
The listing in the preceding pages gives information on the performance of mutual fund growth schemes based on investment ...