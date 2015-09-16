2015 BS Fund Manager

JUST IN
  BS Fund Cafe 2016: Create level-playing field for MFs

    August 31, 2016, Wednesday

    BS Fund Cafe 2016: Create level-playing field for MFs

    Top honchos of the mutual fund sector debunk the belief that current expense ratios are high, argue in favour of consolidation of ...
  More women calling the shots now

    September 16, 2015, Wednesday

    More women calling the shots now

    While they continue to seek advice from their family members, working women are learning to take charge of their own money
  Vibhav Kapoor, Pradip Shah, G N Bajpai, Ashvin Parekh

    September 16, 2015, Wednesday

    Picking the winners

    Apart from the usual quantitative parameters, the Jury looked at qualitative aspects and also checked the methodology thoroughly
  R Janakiraman (left) and Roshi Jain of Franklin Templeton Investments, India

    September 16, 2015, Wednesday

    In growth we trust

    Buy quality, be patient and let earnings growth take care of returns, say R Janakiraman and Roshi Jain
  Santosh Kamath (left) and Kunal Agrawal of Franklin Templeton Investments, India

    September 16, 2015, Wednesday

    Ahead on the bond curve

    Focus on shorter maturities amid global uncertainty and corporate bond mispricing helped Santosh Kamath and Kunal Agrawal reap ...
  Should you invest in mid-cap funds?

    September 16, 2015, Wednesday

    Should you invest in mid-cap funds?

    Mid- and small-cap MFs have delivered returns of over 125% in two years, but experts believe that it's time to take some money ...
  (From left) ICICI Prudential AMC MD & CEO Nimesh Shah, UTI Mutual Fund MD Leo Puri, Reliance Mutual Fund CEO Sundeep Sikka, SBI Mutual Fund MD & CEO Dinesh Khara, HDFC Mutual Fund MD Milind Barve, Kotak Mutual Fund MD Nilesh Shah and Birla Su

    September 16, 2015, Wednesday

    'We have scratched barely 25-30% of the surface'

    The past year has been good for the mutual funds sector, with equity folios regaining the 40-million mark and assets under ...
  Understanding fund directory

    September 16, 2015, Wednesday

    Understanding fund directory

    The listing in the preceding pages gives information on the performance of mutual fund growth schemes based on investment ...