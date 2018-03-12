JUST IN

Specials

TOT

A TOT for the road: Highway monetisation plan under PPP finally takes off

Biplab Deb

Biplab Kumar Deb: Fit and proper pracharak

In real estate, it pays to put women on the board, shows study

A born-again bank! Fairfax deal a shot in arm for CSB's turnaround strategy

Smartphones nearly killed this Singapore stock; Elon Musk saved it

PE funds eye rich pickings from bankruptcy resolution

Search for universal Hindi hit: How multiplexes skew Indian film market

Karti Chidambaram owes his rise and troubles to his parent's high profile

China bans Winnie the Pooh, the letter 'N' after Xi's power grab

DIGITAL CONSUMER

  • Horizon Zero Dawn

    New year, new games

    Kakoli Chakraborty looks at some of the most anticipated ones slated to release next year

  • Economy & Policy Blog Add to MyPage

    Parliament

  • CURRENT AFFAIRS Blog Add to MyPage

    maharashtra crop crisis

    • SME NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

    POWER & ENERGY Blog Add to MyPage

    Data from Uday website show reduction of 4.03 percentage points in aggregate technical and commercial losses in three months as on December 31, 2016. This suggests government may have already achieved its 2018-19 target of reducing losses to 15%

    DEFENCE & AEROSPACE Blog Add to MyPage

    Nirmala Sitharaman

    WEEKEND

    PE/VC Blog Add to MyPage

    Representative Image

    BRAND WORLD Blog Add to MyPage

    NHAI

    THE STRATEGIST

    START-UPs Blog Add to MyPage

    Hotelogix

    Hotelogix raises $5 mn in fresh funding to accelerate product innovation

    The company had earlier raised a total of $3 mn in funding in two different rounds from Accel Partners and Saama Capital

    Related: Online wholesale marketplace Wydr makes retail purchasing easy