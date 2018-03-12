Specials
DIGITAL CONSUMER
-
New year, new games
Kakoli Chakraborty looks at some of the most anticipated ones slated to release next year
Economy & Policy
-
Government tables bill to impound, sell assets of fugitive fraudsters
The law will apply to defaulters who have an outstanding of Rs 1 billion or more and have escaped from the country
-
Tea exports to Pakistan increased by 32% in 2017-18 during Apr to Jan
-
Yogi govt flags low Credit Deposit Ratio, urges banks to hike MSME lending
-
Assam Budget 2018: Himanta Biswa to present first e-Budget tomorrow
-
Raise coal supply to 500 rakes per day to power plants: Goyal to Railways» More
CURRENT AFFAIRS
-
Maharashtra: Farmers show their might, govt bows to demands; 10 updates
The protesters, joined by tribals, had halted at the KJ Somaiya Ground before marching towards Azad Maidan on Monday morning
-
Now, DU students can travel from North Campus to South in 40 mins by Metro
-
Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; denied home food; 10 developments
-
Maharashtra farmers stir: Dabbawalas, Mumbaikars provide food to protestors» More
POWER & ENERGY
-
Stressed assets to be made national assets
Banks need assistance to complete projects that they have taken over
-
Govt approves IPO of IREDA
-
Indian solar panel makers demand anti-dumping duty against China
-
Govt showers Rs 16,000-crore bailout to hydropower sector» More
DEFENCE & AEROSPACE
-
Sitharaman asks Tamil Nadu for 50-yr supply plan for proposed defence parks
Defence minister calls for talks between industry and State on such a plan, for submission to Centre
WEEKEND
-
E-commerce companies' united fight against piracy is stronger than ever
Even as the enormity that is the counterfeit goods space goes largely untracked, e-commerce firms appear to be ...
-
Meet the Yewale brothers, who make Rs 1.2 million a month selling tea
It took four years for the Yewale brothers to re-enter the tea business, juggling visits and samplings with their other ...
PE/VC
-
Pepperfry raises Rs 2.5 billion from State Street Global Advisors
This is the highest amount of capital raised by an e-commerce furniture and home products company in India till date
-
KKR's realty NBFC to borrow $600 mn to bolster lending business
-
Graphics: Key deals last week
-
Indian Angel Network takes international route for better returns
-
Seed-stage fund Prime Venture Partners raises Rs 4 bn in third fund» More
BRAND WORLD
-
Toll-operate-transfer success unlikely to shadow M&As in the road sector
May help set valuation benchmarks
-
You have to find newer ways to work together & collaborate: Raji Ramaswamy
-
Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba get ready to slug it out over bread and butter
-
OnePlus pulls every trick to build its brand footprint in premium segment
-
Are brand campaigns more tactical than strategic about Women's Day?» More
THE STRATEGIST
-
FemTech emerging as next big disruptor in global health care: Study
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
-
Hyundai plans to make the transition through improved customer experience
The company says it has yielded benefit in terms of less lead time, high enquiry tracking, better accessibility, ...
START-UPs
Hotelogix raises $5 mn in fresh funding to accelerate product innovation
The company had earlier raised a total of $3 mn in funding in two different rounds from Accel Partners and Saama Capital
