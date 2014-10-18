-
October 14, 2017, Saturday
People-to-people contact can help improve Indo-Pak relations: Imran Khan
He says sports and cultural ties must be revived and he is trying to get international cricket back to Pakistan
-
November 14, 2016, Monday
Indian-American makes it to the US Senate
Kamala Harris becomes the first Indian-American to claim this office
-
April 18, 2016, Monday
Swaraj raises Masood Azhar issue with Chinese counterpart
Swaraj met Wang on the sidelines of annual Foreign Ministers' meeting of Russia, India and China here.
-
September 09, 2015, Wednesday
India says in UN, the key to responsibility to protect must be 'prevention'
India has stressed that the key to responsibility to protect must be "prevention", as it underscored that policies for capacity ...
-
September 07, 2015, Monday
Pak army chief warns India of 'unbearable cost' in case of war
Pakistan's army chief General Raheel Sharif has warned India of "unbearable damage" if it tried to impose a short or long war on ...
-
August 26, 2015, Wednesday
Not all disputes between India, Pak deal with 'violent extremism': US
The United States has said that some issues between India and Pakistan deal with "violent extremism" and some do not, and urged ...
-
May 22, 2015, Friday
Karachi bus attack accused placed on 14-day physical police remand
An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi, Pakistan, has placed four suspects who were arrested in connection with the last week's ...
-
May 21, 2015, Thursday
South Korea names justice minister Hwang Kyo-ahn as new PM
South Korean President Park Geun-hye on Thursday named incumbent Justice Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn as the new prime minister ...
-
May 21, 2015, Thursday
Kiev at war with Ukrainians, not with Russia: Kremlin
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian government is in war with its own citizens, not with Russia, in response to ...
-
December 27, 2014, Saturday
Aung San Suu Kyi urges international community to aid reform in Myanmar
Suu Kyi said she believed that the majority of the people of Myanmar were in favour of changing the law in order for her to stand ...
-
December 19, 2014, Friday
Lakhvi booked under MPO; to remain in jail
Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi will remain in jail for at least three more months with Pakistani authorities today slapping stringent ...
-
December 12, 2014, Friday
Imran Khan's party imposes shut-down in Karachi
Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's party, protesting since August against the alleged rigging in the 2013 parliamentary ...
-
December 12, 2014, Friday
Progress made in talks with Imran Khan's party: Pakistani minister
Progress has been made in the dialogue process between the government and Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to ...
-
December 11, 2014, Thursday
Talks with PTI would resolve crisis: Pakistan minister
Pakistan Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said the political crisis in the country would only be resolved ...
-
December 10, 2014, Wednesday
Imran Khan booked under terrorism act
Pakistan's Opposition leader Imran Khan has been booked under terrorism act for allegedly inciting violence against Punjab's ...
-
December 06, 2014, Saturday
Form judicial commission to avert shutdown: Imran Khan
PTI chairman Imran Khan has said his party would accept the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government if a judicial ...
-
December 02, 2014, Tuesday
Imran Khan alters countrywide 'shut down' plan
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf chief Imran Khan has altered his plan to 'shut down' the country on December 16, after being criticised ...
-
November 24, 2014, Monday
Stand up for your rights, Imran Khan tells Pakistanis
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said Sunday that the people of Pakistan must stand up for their rights, when the ...
-
October 20, 2014, Monday
India approves plan to develop Iran's Chabahar port
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will float a company to develop Iran's Chabahar Port, a government statement said on Saturday, as New ...
-
October 18, 2014, Saturday
Imran Khan declares 2015 to be election year in Pakistan
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has declared that 2015 will be election year as he asked his supporters to ...
You are here » Home » Politics » International