March 08, 2018, Thursday
Here's how Kamal Haasan differs from Rajinikanth on 'student politics'
The actor-turned-politician asked students, how many of you are going to be with political awareness?
March 05, 2018, Monday
You'll be witnessing spiritual governance: Rajinikanth on political entry
Says Jayalalithaa is no more and Karunanidhi is ill and that Tamil Nadu needs a leader
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
It's 'seedha rupaiyya sarkar': PM on Siddaramaiah govt in Karnataka
The rally was organised to synchronise with the 75th birthday of state BJP President B S Yeddyurappa
February 26, 2018, Monday
Karnataka polls: Amit Shah says Siddaramaiah's boat is going to sink soon
I assure our farmer brothers that the next government in Karnataka will be of the BJP which will be fully committed to the ...
February 26, 2018, Monday
Andhra RS Polls: YSRCP accuses ruling party TDP of trying to lure MLAs
Horse trading and counter strategies heat up political situation in RS
February 23, 2018, Friday
Keep quiet and make noise at the right time: Rajinikanth tells his fans
Rajinikanth addressed his fans and supporters from Tirunelveli district
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Kamal Haasan unveils party flag, names his party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam'
"This is your party, for the people. I am not the leader. I am speaking to the leaders here," he said at the founding function
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam would break AAP's record, says Kejriwal
The Delhi Chief Minister congratulated Haasan and his team for starting the "political alternative"
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Kamal Haasan begins political journey with a visit to Kalam's residence
Kalam's family presented a memento carrying an image of the former president to Haasan
February 19, 2018, Monday
DMK to convene 'all-party' meet on Cauvery issue, calls TN govt 'inept'
The DMK took the decision on the wake of the Supreme Court reducing the quantum of water from Cauvery river to the state
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Tamil Nadu becoming 'camp, training centre' for extremists: BJP Minister
The minister accused the state government of not allowing him to pay homage to those killed in the serial blasts 20 years ago - ...
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
AIADMK expels 46 office bearers from Krishnagiri district unit
The members were expelled Krishnagiri unit for "acting in contravention to the party's policies and ideals," and for "bringing ...
February 11, 2018, Sunday
All is not well: At Harvard, Kamal Haasan slams Tamil Nadu political scene
Hasaan said Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party head Arvind Kejriwal met him in Chennai and offered an alliance with his ...
February 09, 2018, Friday
Karnataka polls: BJP's Yeddyurappa calls Rahul Gandhi an 'Election Hindu'
Yeddyurappa claims that the Congress President would fulfil BJP's dream of a "Congress Mukt Karnataka"
February 09, 2018, Friday
TRS charge TDP of 'match fixing' with Centre for special status to Andhra
TDP MPs, along with YSR Congress, in both Houses of Parliament have been protesting for the last few days demanding ...
February 08, 2018, Thursday
No space for TDP in Telangana, no question of tie-up with the party: BJP
Telangana BJP spokesperson said it's going to be a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the ruling TRS and the Congress in the ...
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Bus fare hike: TN opposition parties to hold protest against state govt
Recently the State Transport Undertakings in Tamil Nadu announced a hike in their fares
February 05, 2018, Monday
TN seeks to put industry back on track; ease of doing biz is CM's priority
While ease of doing business is the chief minister's priority, industry wants more interaction with the government
January 28, 2018, Sunday
After Shiv Sena, TDP may break alliance with BJP in AP, hints Chandrababu
TDP was still following 'Mitra Dharma' with BJP, but local BJP leaders were crossing the limits, says Chandrababu Naidu
January 27, 2018, Saturday
OPS, Palaniswami expel 140 AIADMK office-bearers for bringing disrepute
On Friday, they had expelled 53 persons belonging to the party's Kancheepuram Central unit and five others from AIADMK's trade ...
