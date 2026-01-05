Monday, January 05, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi AQI eases to 'poor', yet smog continues to disrupt flights, travel

Delhi's air auality index eased to 260 on Monday, but fog and trapped pollutants kept much of Delhi in the 'poor' and 'very poor' category

Dense fog and smog over Delhi and surrounding areas have affected visibility and travel during winter mornings (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi showed slight improvement on Monday morning, easing to 260 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCBB) data.
 
Among monitoring stations, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 319 at 8 am, one of the highest in the city. Chandni Chowk reported the worst reading, at 335. Eight of the 39 stations logged ‘very poor’ air quality, while roughly 25 remained in the ‘poor’ category. Data from three stations was not available at the time of writing.
 
Why has Delhi’s AQI improved slightly?
 
 
Favourable weather conditions, including increased wind activity, contributed to the modest improvement in air quality.
 
However, pollutants remain trapped close to the surface in many areas, keeping air quality unhealthy. Persistent fog during early morning hours has also continued to worsen pollution levels.

How are fog and smog affecting travel?
 
Dense fog and smog across Delhi and surrounding regions have reduced visibility and disrupted travel during winter mornings. Airlines, including Air India, issued advisories warning passengers of possible flight delays and urged them to check flight status before travelling.
Road and rail travel were also affected, with near-zero visibility reported on several key routes in and out of the capital. Commuters faced delays, and transport schedules were adjusted to account for poor visibility conditions.
 
Today's weather forecast for Delhi
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to remain mainly clear, with shallow fog at several locations and moderate fog at isolated places during morning hours. Temperatures are likely to range between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius in the early hours, rising to around 17 to 19 degrees Celsius during the day.

