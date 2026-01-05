Monday, January 05, 2026 | 07:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Amit Shah orders 'war-footing' response to typhoid outbreak in Gandhinagar

Amit Shah orders 'war-footing' response to typhoid outbreak in Gandhinagar

Survey teams from the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation have surveyed more than 20,800 households, covering a population of over 90,000

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah maintained regular contact with Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the District Collector, and the Municipal Commissioner

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 7:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the administration to "act on a war footing" after reviewing the reports of typhoid cases among children and citizens due to contaminated water caused by pipeline leakages in Gandhinagar's Sector 24, 28, and Adivada areas.

According to a press release, Shah instructed health officials to ensure prompt specialist treatment for typhoid patients, arrange meals for patients and their relatives at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, and carry out immediate repairs and intensive pipeline inspections to prevent further spread.

Shah maintained regular contact with Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the District Collector, and the Municipal Commissioner.

 

Intensive health arrangements and survey operations have been undertaken for suspected typhoid cases in Gandhinagar, with particular focus on areas where cases have been reported--Sectors 24, 26, and 28 and Adivada. 75 health teams have conducted surveys, the release stated.

To date, 113 suspected typhoid cases have been identified, and 19 patients receiving treatment have been discharged. The remaining 94 patients are being treated at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital and at the UHCs in Sectors 24 and 29, and their conditions are stable. A 24x7 OPD has been started in the affected areas. Meal arrangements have been made for relatives of patients receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital.

Survey teams from the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation have surveyed more than 20,800 households, covering a population of over 90,000.

As preventive measures, 30,000 chlorine tablets and 20,600 ORS packets have been distributed, the release stated.

Survey teams are carrying out door-to-door outreach, distributing awareness pamphlets, and educating people on boiling drinking water, avoiding outside food, and maintaining hand hygiene.

To contain the outbreak, super-chlorination of water has been intensified, and chlorine levels are being regularly monitored. The Municipal Corporation will switch to a 24x7 water supply by Monday, ensuring adequate chlorination of water for every household.

According to the release, immediate repairs of both minor and major leakages in the affected areas have been undertaken. The Municipal Corporation is also carrying out intensive inspections of the sale of pani puri, ragda patties, ice golas, shikanji soda, and milk-based beverages across the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Gandhinagar Gujarat

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 7:19 AM IST

