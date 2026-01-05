Monday, January 05, 2026 | 07:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 shakes Assam's Morigaon; no casualty reported

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 shakes Assam's Morigaon; no casualty reported

A National Centre for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 4.17 am in Morigaon district on the southern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 50 km

Earthquake

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a latitude 26.37 N and longitude of 92.29 E in central Assam (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 7:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude jolted the central part of Assam on Monday morning, an official bulletin said.

There is no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property, officials said.

A National Centre for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 4.17 am in Morigaon district on the southern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 50 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a latitude 26.37 N and longitude of 92.29 E in central Assam, it added.

People in the neighbouring Kamrup Metropolitan, Nagaon, East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar and Goalpara districts also felt the jolt.

 

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Over 1,700 acres of forest land in Assam cleared of encroachments: Himanta

Zubeen Garg (Photo: Instagram/Zubeen Garg)

Zubeen Garg death case: Four accused file bail pleas, hearing on Jan 17

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

Assam polls will be people vs 'raja': Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi

Earthquake

At least 2 killed as earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits Mexico's Guerrero

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah on day-long visit to Assam; to inaugurate projects, address rally

Darrang, Tamulpur, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Biswanath, Udalguri, Nalbari, Bajali, Barpeta, Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Lakhimpur on the northern bank of Brahmaputra too felt the tremor.

The earthquake could be felt in some areas of central-western Arunachal Pradesh, entire Meghalaya, and several areas of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal.

Central-eastern Bhutan, parts of China and Bangladesh were also shaken, the report showed.

The tremor forced people to scamper out of their homes to open areas from their sleep.

The northeastern region falls in the high seismic zone, making it earthquake-prone.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home MinisterAmit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah orders 'war-footing' response to typhoid outbreak in Gandhinagar

Jammu Fog, Jammu Winter, Fog

Weather update: Cold wave, dense fog to persist in north India till Jan 11

Hospital, Medical, Emergency, Doctor, Covid

Indore water crisis: 142 hospitalised as 20 new diarrhoea cases detected

Venezuela

India voices concern over US action in Venezuela, calls for peace talks

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Fadnavis, Thackerays spar over 'unopposed' Maharashtra civic wins

Topics : Assam Earthquake earthquakes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026OTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon