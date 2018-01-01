JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » 8K Miles Software Services Ltd

8K Miles Software Services Ltd.

BSE: 512161 Sector: IT
NSE: 8KMILES ISIN Code: INE650K01021
BSE LIVE 15:16 | 12 Mar 702.50 10.85
(1.57%)
OPEN

716.85

 HIGH

716.85

 LOW

698.45
NSE LIVE 15:04 | 12 Mar 704.55 10.60
(1.53%)
OPEN

703.00

 HIGH

716.00

 LOW

700.40
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 716.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 691.65
VOLUME 12963
52-Week high 1024.00
52-Week low 364.75
P/E 650.46
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,144
Buy Price 702.00
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 705.95
Sell Qty 11.00
OPEN 716.85
CLOSE 691.65
VOLUME 12963
52-Week high 1024.00
52-Week low 364.75
P/E 650.46
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,144
Buy Price 702.00
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 705.95
Sell Qty 11.00

About 8K Miles Software Services Ltd.

8K Miles Software Services Ltd

8K Miles Software Services Ltd is an internet company that is focused on building solutions around the cloud computing. The company was incorporated in the year 1993. 8KMiles' Cloud Solutions group offers cloud consulting, engineering and migration services to help companies leverage the power of cloud computing. 8KMiles is an Amazon Web Services Systems Integrator. 8KMiles.com is a distrib...> More

8K Miles Software Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,144
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 650.46
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.14
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 28.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

8K Miles Software Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 223.88 141.73 57.96
Other Income 0.59 0.04 1375
Total Income 224.46 141.77 58.33
Total Expenses 147.13 92.97 58.26
Operating Profit 77.33 48.8 58.46
Net Profit 51.5 32.6 57.98
Equity Capital 15.26 15.26 -
> More on 8K Miles Software Services Ltd Financials Results

8K Miles Software Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sonata Software 314.90 -1.49 3312.75
Take Solutions 170.65 3.30 2273.06
Intellect Design 177.85 0.42 2229.17
8K Miles 702.50 1.57 2144.03
Accelya Kale 1330.20 -1.50 1985.99
Quick Heal 269.70 3.02 1897.34
Hinduja Global 823.00 2.69 1711.84
> More on 8K Miles Software Services Ltd Peer Group

8K Miles Software Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.63
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 1.05
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.23
Indian Public 29.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.11
> More on 8K Miles Software Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

8K Miles Software Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.42% -3.60% 0.55% -0.45%
1 Month -12.23% -6.21% -1.07% -0.42%
3 Month -23.39% -24.40% 2.12% 1.41%
6 Month 58.24% 57.51% 5.52% 4.79%
1 Year 12.34% 11.32% 17.23% 16.62%
3 Year 170.32% 161.86% 17.29% 18.89%

8K Miles Software Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 698.45
716.85
Week Low/High 651.20
738.00
Month Low/High 651.20
867.00
YEAR Low/High 364.75
1024.00
All TIME Low/High 5.64
1024.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for 8K Miles Software Services: