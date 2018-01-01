You are here » Home
8K Miles Software Services Ltd.
|BSE: 512161
|Sector: IT
|NSE: 8KMILES
|ISIN Code: INE650K01021
|
BSE
LIVE
15:16 | 12 Mar
|
702.50
|
10.85
(1.57%)
|
OPEN
716.85
|
HIGH
716.85
|
LOW
698.45
|
NSE
LIVE
15:04 | 12 Mar
|
704.55
|
10.60
(1.53%)
|
OPEN
703.00
|
HIGH
716.00
|
LOW
700.40
About 8K Miles Software Services Ltd.
8K Miles Software Services Ltd
8K Miles Software Services Ltd is an internet company that is focused on building solutions around the cloud computing. The company was incorporated in the year 1993.
8KMiles' Cloud Solutions group offers cloud consulting, engineering and migration services to help companies leverage the power of cloud computing. 8KMiles is an Amazon Web Services Systems Integrator.
8KMiles.com is a distrib...
8K Miles Software Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
8K Miles Software Services Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|223.88
|141.73
|57.96
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.04
|1375
|Total Income
|224.46
|141.77
|58.33
|Total Expenses
|147.13
|92.97
|58.26
|Operating Profit
|77.33
|48.8
|58.46
|Net Profit
|51.5
|32.6
|57.98
|Equity Capital
|15.26
|15.26
| -
8K Miles Software Services Ltd - Peer Group
8K Miles Software Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
8K Miles Software Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.42%
|-3.60%
|0.55%
|-0.45%
|1 Month
|-12.23%
|-6.21%
|-1.07%
|-0.42%
|3 Month
|-23.39%
|-24.40%
|2.12%
|1.41%
|6 Month
|58.24%
|57.51%
|5.52%
|4.79%
|1 Year
|12.34%
|11.32%
|17.23%
|16.62%
|3 Year
|170.32%
|161.86%
|17.29%
|18.89%
8K Miles Software Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|698.45
|
|716.85
|Week Low/High
|651.20
|
|738.00
|Month Low/High
|651.20
|
|867.00
|YEAR Low/High
|364.75
|
|1024.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.64
|
|1024.00
